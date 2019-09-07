CHEAT SHEET
ALARMING
Former Marine Arrested With AR-15, Papers Referencing School Shootings
A traffic stop over a missing license plate earlier this week led to the arrest of a former U.S. Marine who authorities say had an AR-15 with an unregistered suppressor and papers referencing school shootings in his possession. One document reportedly read, “They say I'm the white boy who shoots up schools.” Authorities arrested 28-year-old Rick Montealvo in Houston on Thursday and charged him with possession of a prohibited weapon, with a $200,000 bond, according to court documents filed by the Harris County District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors asked a judge to impose a high bond, stating that the 28-year-old posed “an immediate threat to the safety of the community,” as he was in possession of multiple firearms, camouflage tactical gear, documents referencing school shootings, and a military screening system according to the Houston Chronicle.