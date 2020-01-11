Former Marine Charged With Impersonating Security Member for Trump’s Marine One Helicopter
A former U.S. Marine allegedly impersonated a security team member for President Trump’s Marine One helicopter and breached two security checkpoints at Palm Beach International Airport, authorities said. Brandon Magnan, 37, was charged with false personation of an officer or employee of the United States on Jan. 6, according to federal court documents. The New York Times reports Magnan approached a security checkpoint near where the helicopter was housed and showed credentials that indicated he was a law enforcement officer with the U.S. Marine Corps, according to the complaint.
He made it past another checkpoint before a sheriff’s deputy noticed that Magnan was not wearing a Marine Corps uniform, the complaint said. When confronted, Magnan told officers he was a retired member of HMX-1. However, the Secret Service found that Magnan was dishonorably discharged about 10 years ago after he was convicted at a court-martial for “serious offenses.” The Times reports that Magnan is listed in the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Sex Offender registry for convictions in 2010 in military court related to abusive sexual conduct and sodomy.