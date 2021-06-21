Marine Reservist Gets Seven Years Behind Bars for Emerson College Student’s Death in Boston Brawl
Samuel Boris London will serve seven years in prison for the death of Daniel Hollis, a sophomore at Emerson College, who died after a brawl on a Boston street. London, a reservist with the 25th Marine Regiment, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter on Friday, and will be dishonorably discharged by the U.S. Marine Corps. Hollis died in October 2019 after he and his friends were confronted by London and others as they left a party on Sept. 28. The college student suffered brain damage during the ensuing fight and never regained consciousness. “In the scuffle, we believe Dan was hit and subsequently hit his head on cement/bricks as he fell,” his family has said. Charges were brought against London by the military, which spoke with Hollis’ family in the summer of 2020 before deciding to pursue its own investigation. A statement by the Daniel J. Hollis Foundation, founded after Hollis’ death, said that the jury deliberated for five hours before reaching their decision. The statement was tweeted along with the word, “Justice.”