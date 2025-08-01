Former Maroon 5 Member Accused of Attacking Wife After She Confronted Him for Sexting Teen

The long-time bassist of Maroon 5 has been accused of physically assaulting his wife after she confronted him over alleged texts with a teen sex worker.

Kate Bowman requested a restraining order against her husband, Mickey Madden, in court documents filed on Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

In the request, Bowman claims that Madden—who joined the band when he was 15 and performed with them for 26 years—assaulted her in their home, slamming her into a kitchen counter and then shoving her to the ground.

When Bowman tried to run into the street to escape, Madden allegedly followed her, barefoot and in his underwear, and continued to physically assault her.

Bowman said in her filing that the incident, which took place on July 21, left her fearing for her life.

The ordeal began when Bowman received a text that day from a teenage girl who said that Madden had sexted her.

“I was extremely hurt and disturbed,” Bowman wrote in her filing about receiving the alarming texts. “I needed to understand what was going on between them.”

Madden denied sending the texts, leading Bowman to grab his phone and run out of the house.

At that point, Bowman alleges that Madden “became enraged” to an extent that she had never seen before during their marriage.

Text messages that Bowman included in her request suggests that the teen Madden had allegedly been texting was an 18-year old sex worker.

“Mickey. I do not know the man who hires 18 year old prostitutes to text them about wanting to be their stepdad and rape them while we are on our honeymoon,” Bowman wrote to Madden after the alleged attack.

Madden responded by saying that he was planning to seek help for his sex addiction.

“I am beyond sorry for my actions and for engaging in any form of expression of those impulses... it’s all completely unacceptable. but I have to draw the line at that characterization of what I did... This was entirely relegated to text... It’s not excusable by any means but I have to make it clear that I would never act on any of that consensual fantasy talk,” he said according to People.

Madden, 46, left Maroon 5 in 2020 after he was arrested for intimate partner violence. It’s unclear whether that arrest was related to Bowman, who wrote in her complaint this week that Madden also assaulted her on May 14 of this year.

The 2020 charge was not pursued by the L.A. County District Attorney’s office, which did not list a reason for never filing formal criminal charges against Madden.

Bowman is a fashion influencer and model. In her request for a restraining order, she also requested custody of two Siberian huskies that the couple owns, Jam and Toast.

A judge granted Bowman a temporary restraining order due to the domestic violence allegations, leaving a decision about Bowman’s request for a permanent order for a future hearing.

Madden was one of the four original members of the band, which started as the four-person “Kara’s Flowers” before adding guitarist James Valentine and rebranding as Maroon 5 in 2001.

Four years later, the band’s debut album Songs About Jane went quadruple-platinum and helped earned the group the Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

Madden was replaced by bassist Sam Farrar. Frontman Adam Levine is the only one who has been a continuous band member since 1994.

A representative for Madden could not be located at the time of publication.