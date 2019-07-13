Former Mets Star Dwight Gooden Charged With Cocaine Possession

Read it at Associated Press
Dwight “Doc” Gooden, a pitcher on the New York Mets’ 1986 World Series team, has been charged with drug possession after police said two bags of cocaine were found in his car in New Jersey. Gooden, 54, has struggled with drug use over the years and his attorney asked the public to “reserve judgment,” according to the Associated Press. The Cy Young Award winner, who was suspended from baseball in 1994 and 1995 for drug use, is scheduled to appear in court later this month on charges stemming from the June 7 bust.