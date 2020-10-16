CHEAT SHEET
Former Mexican Defense Secretary Arrested at LAX for Drug Trafficking
Former Mexican Defense Secretary Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos has been arrested on drug trafficking and money laundering charges. Cienfuegos led the country's armed forces for six years between 2012 to 2018 as secretary of defense. He was arrested after he and his family landed at the Los Angeles International airport and was taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center. “There were always allegations of corruption, nothing we could sink our teeth into,” the DEA’s former chief of international operations Mike Vigil told the Los Angeles Times. “That was kind of unheard of because Mexico has always put the military on a pedestal.” Cienfuegos is the second cabinet-level official in Mexico to be arrested in the United States.