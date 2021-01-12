Former Michigan Officials to Be Charged in Flint Water Crisis: AP
BETTER LATE THAN NEVER
Former Michigan officials will soon be charged for their alleged roles in the Flint water crisis, during which the city’s water source was switched to the Flint River in order to save money, leading to a public health disaster that left at least 12 people dead. Lead got into the water, which was not treated properly, that served Flint’s nearly 100,000 people, most of whom are Black, and led to at least 90 cases of pneumonia.
Two people told the Associated Press that defense attorneys for former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, former health department director Nick Lyon and other ex-officials have been told to expect charges in the coming days, although it’s not clear what the charges will be. Lyon was charged with manslaughter in 2018 but that investigation was scrapped and the charges were dismissed. A new investigation began in 2019.