CHEAT SHEET
REALLY?
Former Miss Michigan Kathy Zhu: Coming Out as Conservative Is Harder Than Coming Out as Gay
Former Miss Michigan Kathy Zhu has suggested conservatives have it worse than the LGBT community. Shortly after Miss World America stripped her of her crown, reportedly over past insensitive comments, Zhu told a crowd at a Michigan Trump Republicans event on Friday: “After I came out as a conservative, which I think is very hard to do nowadays—it's harder than coming out as openly gay.” “Ever since junior year, I’ve been ridiculed online, bullied online, on Twitter and Facebook.” Last week, Miss World America revoked Zhu’s crown due to old tweets that the organization deemed “insensitive.” Zhu, who is now also barred from competing in the national championship in October, joined President Trump’s re-election campaign earlier this week. In announcing the news, the official Team Trump Twitter account described her as “a patriot who has continued to stand for American values despite being stripped of her crown.”