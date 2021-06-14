Former Mississippi Lawmaker Murdered at Trailer Where Sister-in-Law Burned to Death

CHEAT SHEET
    Former Mississippi state Rep. Ashley Henley was fatally shot on Sunday night outside the trailer where her sister-in-law’s body was found just six months ago. Assistant District Attorney Steven Jubera released a statement saying that the gunshot was “non-accidental” but would not say more as the investigation is still in the early stages. Henley was mowing the grass outside the trailer where the burned body of her sister-in-law, Kristina Michelle Jones, was found last December. Jubera said investigators will now look back at Jones’ case “with fresh eyes.” Henley, a Republican, served as the representative of District 40 in DeSoto County from 2016 until January 2020, when she was succeeded by Hester Jackson-McCray.

    “Yes it was my wife Ashley Henley that was founded murdered in the same place my sister was. She was running a weed eater and was shot in the back of the head according to local authorities,” Brandon Henley wrote on Facebook. “That’s all they have told us at the moment.”

