Disgraced Ex-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to Run for Retiring Sen. Blunt’s Seat
COMEBACK BID
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens threw his hat in the ring for a Missouri Senate seat Monday evening, telling Bret Baier on Fox News that he is “excited” to return to politics. The married Republican resigned in disgrace in 2018 after being indicted earlier that year on an invasion of privacy charge for allegedly photographing his lover tied up and partially nude without her consent. He then was charged with a felony for allegedly lifting donor information from a veterans support organization to raise funds. Both charges were later dropped.
“Why go forward with this?” Baier asked Greitens on Monday of his entry into the race to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt. “Do you think that is not going to come back up in this race?”
“Well, Bret, we hope the truth continues to come out in this race, and that the mainstream media will report it,” Greitens said.
The former governor later tweeted out his support for former President Donald Trump and said that “DC needs more fighters who will continue Trump’s America First policies.”