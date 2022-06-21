Eric Greitens Says His Atrocious Campaign Ad Was Supposed to Be Humorous
RIGHT...
Ex-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens isn’t quite sure what all the fuss is about after he released a deranged Senate campaign ad that depicted him and a team of armed soldiers hunting down, and shooting, Republicans who aren’t as politically extreme as him. “I don’t think there is a real person in Missouri who thinks about it literally. Not one,” Greitens claimed in an interview with KFTK, shrugging it off as “faux outrage from leftists and RINOs.” Greitens claimed the video was “clearly a metaphor”—he did not specify for what—and that “every normal person around the state of Missouri saw that.” The ad was criticized by plenty of “real” people, from the Missouri State Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police to the conservative PAC Eagle Forum, who called it “deeply disturbing,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. It even prompted Missouri Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden to alert law enforcement.