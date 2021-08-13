Former High School Teacher Charged With Sending Sex Videos to Students
A former Missouri high school teacher is facing felony charges after he allegedly sent pornographic videos to students and tried to have sex with a minor. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Friday that 27-year-old Ethan Grumke, a former teacher at Oak Grove High School, would be charged with stalking, two counts of furnishing or attempting to furnish pornographic material to a minor, and attempted sexual contact with a minor.
According to court documents, between Dec. 1, 2020, and April 30, 2021, Grumke allegedly sent multiple sexually explicit videos to female students, including a minor, through Snapchat and Instagram. Grumke also allegedly sent messages to a student at the school “requesting that [redacted] have sex with him,” according to court documents. Prosecutors said Oak Grove police were alerted by the Missouri Children's Division about the teacher. Grumke had also admitted to school officials that he sent the videos, prosecutors said. Grumke, who no longer works for the school district, was arrested in Colorado on Friday.