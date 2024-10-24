Former Model Drops ‘Twisted Game’ Bombshell Trump Allegation

A former model has alleged that Donald Trump groped her in Trump Tower in 1993 with Jeffrey Epstein present, The Guardian reported Wednesday.

Stacey Williams told the outlet that she first met Trump through Epstein at a 1992 Christmas party. Months later, she and Epstein visited Trump at his namesake building in Manhattan. The story goes on that shortly after the pair arrived, Trump welcomed Williams by pulling her towards him and groping her.

She told The Guardian she froze as Trump put his hands “all over my breasts” as well her waist and buttocks, adding she was “deeply confused” as the incident unfolded. She claimed she saw Epstein and Trump smile at each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trump campaign has denied Williams' claim. Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told The Guardian, “These accusations, made by a former activist for Barack Obama and announced on a Harris campaign call two weeks before the election, are unequivocally false. It’s obvious this fake story was contrived by the Harris campaign.”

Williams said on the Zoom call that after Trump groped her, Epstein berated her on the sidewalk.

“He made me feel so disgusting and I remember being so utterly confused,” she said, adding that what had happened seemed to be a part of a “twisted game.”

“I felt shame and disgust and as we went our separate ways, I felt this sensation of revisiting it, while the hands were all over me. And I had this horrible pit in my stomach that it was somehow orchestrated. I felt like a piece of meat,” Williams told The Guardian.