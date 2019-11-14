ANOTHER ONE
Former Model to Speak Out on Epstein Abuse on ‘Dr. Oz Show’: Report
A former New York model is set to come forward Thursday for the first time to describe how she was sexually assaulted by financier Jeffrey Epstein when she was a teenager. The new accuser, who is only using the name “Kiki,” will be interviewed on The Dr. Oz Show on Thursday to discuss how the alleged serial abuser treated her as a “disposable” item to satisfy his “urges,” according to the show’s website. In clips viewed by the New York Post, the model tells the TV host she was recruited when she was a 19-year-old hostess at the now-closed Manhattan restaurant Coffee Shop. Sitting next to her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, Kiki recounts how a young woman approached her and began telling her about her “very generous, wealthy, and prominent” boss who helped “young girls with their careers.”
Kiki said after she agreed to give Epstein a massage, the recruiter told her to pretend to be younger when she was introduced to him—because he “likes young pretty girls.” “Honestly, I’m not sure that he had a conscience,” Kiki said. “In the short time that I was face to face with him, and then hearing about all the things that happened afterward, I think that he didn’t think about other people.