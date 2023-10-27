Lawsuit Accuses Abercrombie & Fitch of Enabling Sex Trafficking Under Ex-CEO
‘COMPLETE AUTONOMY’
A class-action lawsuit against Abercrombie & Fitch accuses the brand of enabling ex-CEO Mike Jeffries’ alleged rape and abuse of aspiring male models for two decades. David Bradberry filed the complaint in Manhattan federal court Friday, alleging that “Abercrombie knew that it was providing the financial lifeblood for a sex-trafficking organization led by its CEO from at least 1992 through 2014.” The suit adds, “Jeffries was so important to the profitability of the brand that he was given complete autonomy” which included “the use of blatant international sex-trafficking.” Bradberry’s complaint arrives weeks after he came forward to the BBC. “Sexual exploitation does not discriminate based on gender,” said Brittany Henderson, one of Bradberry’s lawyers who also represents victims of Jeffrey Epstein. “Men have been exploited in the modeling and fashion industries for decades.” Lawyers for Abercrombie and Jeffries declined to comment.