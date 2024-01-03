A former rock musician was arrested in California on Tuesday after authorities found human remains during the search for his missing girlfriend, police said.

Theobald “Theo” Lengyel, 54, who once performed with the band Mr. Bungle, was booked into Santa Cruz County Jail following his arrest on a charge of first-degree murder. He had previously been considered a person of interest in the disappearance of his 61-year-old partner, Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani, who had last been seen alive on Dec. 3.

After Kamakaokalani was reported missing, the Capitola Police Department and El Cerrito Police Department began investigating her disappearance. “As the investigation progressed, it became clear that foul play was involved, leading to the identification of Theobald Lengyel as a suspect,” Capitola Police said in a news release.

“The investigation led investigators to recover human remains in a wooded area within Tilden Regional Park in Berkeley,” the release continued. “The identification of the human remains is pending DNA confirmation from the Contra County Coroner’s Office.”

Lengyel, who police say also uses the alias “Mylo Stone,” had quickly come to the attention of police after Kamakaokalani’s disappearance. They found Kamakaokalani’s red Toyota Highlander SUV outside his home in El Cerrito, but Lengyel allegedly refused to cooperate with the investigation.

“The diligent work of our investigators, in coordination with our law enforcement partners, has led to the apprehension of Theobald Lengyel in connection with the tragic homicide of Alice Kamakaokalani,” the Capitola Police news release added. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time.”

Police have not disclosed a suspected for motive for the alleged killing.

Lengyel formerly played saxophone, keyboards, and clarinet with the experimental rock group Mr. Bungle, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. He was reportedly asked to leave the group in the 1990s. Another member of the band previously said in a public Q&A that the group “unanimously decided to go on without him because he wasn’t growing with the rest of the band,” a decision that allegedly left Lengyel “pissed off.”