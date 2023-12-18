Former Rock Musician Now a Person of Interest in Missing Girlfriend Case: Report
SEEKING ANSWERS
A founding member of an experimental rock band is considered a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, according to a report. Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani Herrmann, 61, was last seen in Santa Cruz, California, on Dec. 3, the El Cerrito Police Department said in a statement. Her relatives reported her missing after not hearing from her in over a week, authorities said, at which point officers found her SUV at the El Cerrito home of her 54-year-old boyfriend, Theo Lengyel. Lengyel “has not cooperated with the police investigation,” the statement added. A spokesperson for the department told SFGATE that police believe Lengyel is a musician who once played in the band Mr. Bungle. The outlet reports that Lengyel primarily played saxophone in the group until the mid-1990s when, according to another band member, he was kicked out—a decision that left Lengyel “pissed off.”