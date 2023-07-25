Former Murdoch Reporter’s Explosive Tell-All Book Rattles Tabloid Staff
DARK SIDE OF THE SUN
An explosive new book titled “The Scum That I’ve Become: The Inside Story of a Top Sun Reporter”' promises to lift the lid on life at The Sun newspaper under former editor and current News UK CEO Rebekah Brooks, Confider has learned. The book, expected to hit shelves in October, has current and former Sun staffers guessing about the author’s identity. “I’m staying anonymous until the date of publication. Why? Because Rupert Murdoch, and his CEO enforcer Rebekah Brooks, will stop at nothing to ban this book. Their henchmen will come for me,” pre-publicity material for the book states. The author says they were betrayed by News UK in the aftermath of the phone hacking scandal, causing “years of unemployment and mental illness.” “I was framed by the Met police, by the very officers who ironically I’d once championed as part of the paper’s hardline agenda,” the author says. “As journalists were arrested, and the top brass panicked, I had a ringside seat.” A spokesperson for News UK declined to comment.
