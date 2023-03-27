Ex-National Enquirer Publisher Testifies Before Trump Hush-Money Grand Jury

Read it at New York Times
David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer, testified again Monday in front of the grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s alleged payout to porn star Stormy Daniels, sources told The New York Times. Longtime Trump ally Pecker is the latest key figure to testify, linked to the incident through a deal he made with Daniels and Trump’s then-fixer Michael Cohen to kill the story on the alleged hush-money payment. He first testified in January. The heat has turned up in recent weeks as high-profile figures related to Trump have given testimony, and the former president himself announced he believes his arrest is imminent more than a week ago.