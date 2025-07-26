John Bolton Slams Gabbard’s Bonkers Obama Conspiracy Claims

President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser says there’s no substance to National Security Adviser Tulsi Gabbard’s allegations of treason against former President Barack Obama.

“[Tulsi Gabbard has] strung together a series of things that aren’t necessarily related, she’s exaggerated what actual congressional reports have said, she’s imagined evidence that doesn’t exist,” John Bolton, who served as Trump’s national security adviser from 2018 to 2019, told NewsNation.

“If anybody really gets into it, it collapses pretty quickly,” he added. “But as a campaign to save her job, I think it actually worked out pretty successfully for her.”

John Bolton said National Intelligence Director Tusli Gabbard's Obama conspiracy claims have no merit but that "as a campaign to save her job, I think it actually worked out pretty successfully for her.” Mark Wilson/Getty

Gabbard has released a formerly classified House Intelligence Committee report from 2020 to cast doubts on the extent of Moscow’s interference in the 2016 election and claim the Obama administration cooked up the intelligence to hurt Trump.

While many assessments by the intelligence community have determined the Kremlin indeed meddled in an effort to swing the results toward Trump, the director of national intelligence has used the 2020 analysis to accuse Obama and a number of his top officials of engineering the Russiagate “hoax” as part of “the most egregious weaponization and politicization of intelligence in American history.”

Gabbard's accusations come as the White House attempts to deflect scrutiny over the president's relationship with accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Gabbard’s findings come as the White House desperately attempts to deflect renewed scrutiny of the Jeffrey Epstein case following a July 6 memo from the Justice Department (DOJ) and FBI, which found that Epstein died by suicide in prison and no “client list” of wealthy co-conspirators exists—the subject of swirling conspiracies among Trump’s MAGA base.

Following Gabbard’s findings, Trump on Tuesday accused Obama of committing treason and called for the DOJ to investigate the former president. Gabbard has since referred her findings to the department.

“Whether it succeeded in distracting from the Jeffrey Epstein affair, I don’t know,” Bolton said Friday, adding that while previous intelligence reports did “take issue” with how Obama’s administration handled “certain assessments,” Gabbard has thus far failed to produce any substantive information indicating a credible conspiracy on part of the former president.