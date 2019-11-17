70 YEARS LATER
Former Nazi Guard Bruno Dey on Trial for 5,230 Murders in Last Case of Its Kind
A former Nazi concentration camp guard is on trial for 5,230 counts of accessory to murder, in one of the last cases of its kind. Bruno Dey, 93, claimed in a statement he had no knowledge of the mass murders at the Stutthof concentration camp in Poland, despite later admitting that he saw prisoners being led into the gas chambers and hearing their screams and the rattling of the door. The Independent reports that because most people involved with the case being over the age of 90, this could be one of the last Nazi prosecution cases of its kind. Also due to the age of those in the case, each trial day is limited to two hours a day and there are a maximum of two trial days per week, meaning the trial is estimated to finish in February. More than 60,000 people were killed at Stutthof, and around three dozen survivors and their relatives came together as co-plaintiffs in the trial.