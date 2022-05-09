Former NBA Player Adreian Payne Shot to Death at Orlando Home

Read it at Orlando Sentinel
Basketball player Adreian Payne, who was a standout at Michigan State and went on to compete for several NBA teams, was shot to death at a home in Orlando, Florida, police say. The alleged shooter, Lawrence Dority, stayed at the scene and was later charged with first-degree murder. Authorities have not released any details on motive. Payne, 31, spent four years in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Orlando Magic before going overseas to play in 2018.