Former NBA Player Arrested for Allegedly Hitting Son in Airport
Former NBA player Ben Gordon was arrested at LaGuardia airport Monday after allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son. Gordon was set to fly from New York to Chicago when he was arrested around 9 p.m. A pair of police officers were injured in the process, the New York Post reported—although it wasn’t clear how they were hurt. The child was taken by his aunt to a hospital for evaluation. The 39-year-old former Chicago Bulls shooting guard has had several run-ins with the law, including an arrest in 2017 for causing disruptions in an apartment building and pulling the fire alarms. He was also arrested for allegedly beating up a man in an apartment just a few months later.