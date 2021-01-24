Former Nebraska Inmate’s 24-Hour Erection Lawsuit Is Tossed Out
HARD SITUATION
A Nebraska man’s case was thrown out after he sued the state for not giving him adequate help when he said he experienced a 24-hour-erection as an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. Richard Walters, who was reportedly serving a sentence for first-degree sexual assault, claimed he was refused medical help when he reported a relentless erection, known as priapism, which can cause pain and discomfort. The Nebraska Court of Appeals sided with the state, saying that Walters wasn’t explicit enough about the erection for the officials to have understood his complaint. Walters’ is one of more than a dozen cases that alleged people were denied medical care at the prison at the hands of a contractor, the Omaha World-Herald reported.