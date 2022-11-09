Controversial Ben Sasse Was Just Handed a $1 Million Salary
CHA-CHING
Former Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse was handed a $1 million dollar salary on Wednesday when the Board of Governors presiding over Florida’s university system confirmed him as the University of Florida’s to-be President, according to Politico. UF trustees hired the former Republican senator, who promised to remain politically neutral in his role, on Nov. 1 despite student backlash and protests. He is expected to start as University President Feb. 6. The board met at the University of South Florida and unanimously approved a five-year contract for Sasse to be paid at least $1 million each year, and according to the contract, he has opportunities to raise that pay. He’ll get a 4% salary increase if UF meets certain goals set by the board of trustees and president and the option for a yearly performance bonus up to 15 percent. Board member Alan Levine said he believes Sasse “can open doors for the university, not just for the University of Florida, but as a flagship institution for the entire state university system.”