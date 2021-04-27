Former New York AG Eric Schneiderman’s Law License Suspended Over Abuse
BENCHED
Former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who resigned amid allegations he physically, verbally, and emotionally abused his sexual partners, had his law licensed suspended for a year on Monday. A state appeals court said that Schneiderman stipulated to slapping and choking three of his lovers, but it also noted his apologies and the counseling he has received. “Respondent’s admitted misconduct involves verbal and emotional abuse, and unwanted physical contact with three women. However, respondent does not have any criminal or disciplinary history, he has a significant record of public service, and he has taken steps to address his alcohol abuse and past abusive behavior via his participation in AA and therapy,” the court wrote.