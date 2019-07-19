CHEAT SHEET
Former New York Giants Player Mitch Petrus Dies of Heat Stroke at 32
Former New York Giants lineman and Super Bowl Champion Mitch Petrus has died at the age of 32 due to heatstroke, CNN reports. He reportedly got sick Thursday after working outside of his parents’ shop in Arkansas during a heat advisory. He was taken to a hospital, but died later that evening. His mother told medical officials that her son, who did not appear to have any pre-existing conditions, had water while working in the 92-degree heat but lacked electrolytes. Petrus played for the Giants during the team’s 2012 Super Bowl victory against the New England Patriots. He also played for the Patriots and Tennessee Titans before retiring from professional football in 2013.