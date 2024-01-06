Former NYT Editor Joseph Lelyveld Dies at Age 86

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
Former New York Times executive editor Joseph Lelyveld has died of complications from Parkinson’s disease at the age of 86, the newspaper reported. A veteran correspondent who won a Pulitzer for his book about South Africa, Lelyveld ran the broadsheet during a period of growth from 1994 to 2001, retiring just before 9/11. He returned in 2003 to fill in after his successor resigned during the Jayson Blair fabrication scandal, remaining for six weeks until Bill Keller was given the top job. “He will be remembered by many for journalistic triumphs and his humanity,” publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr. said.