Former New York Yankees Catcher Dies at 35

Brandy is sharing the details about what led her to cut short a concert with Monica in Chicago on Saturday night. The “Missing You” singer, 46, posted a lengthy statement to X Sunday afternoon after clips began circulating online of her walking offstage mid-song. “After weeks of nonstop rehearsals, last night I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint,” she wrote. “Everyone involved agreed that prioritizing my well-being was of the utmost importance.” The singer, who embarked on her first joint tour with her “The Boy is Mine” collaborator Monica earlier this year, went on to explain that she had “made the decision to try and return and give it my all despite not feeling OK,” but ultimately had to end the concert early. She also offered an explanation for the apparent mid-show technical difficulties that some fans discussed online, writing, “With having to make some adjustments and the show being so technical, unfortunately, it was impossible to connect sonically with the production.” The star apologized to her fans for cutting the show short, but assured them that she had recently consulted with a doctor and will be returning “stronger and more grateful than ever” to her planned concert in Indianapolis Sunday night. She also thanked Monica for “stepping up with such grace and professionalism.”
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Brandy Reveals Why She Abruptly Ended ConcertMISSING YOUThe R&B icon is currently on tour with Monica.
- 2Pentagon Pete’s Rules Drive Right-Wing Reporter to ResignTOO FAR THIS TIMEA reporter at The Epoch Times said his employer chose to repeat “state narratives.”
Shop with ScoutedThese THC Picks Will Help You Enjoy an Alcohol-Free AutumnSOBER OCTOBERWhether you’re cutting back on drinking or just looking for a zero-proof alternative, TribeTokes can help you relax and socialize without alcohol.
- 3Former New York Yankees Catcher Dies at 35GONE TOO SOONThe Venezuelan athlete succumbed to his injuries after a traffic accident.
- 4J.Lo’s Raging Ex Accuses Her of Cheating'THE PROBLEM IS YOU'The star’s former husband took issue with her recent comments about finding love.
Shop with ScoutedThis Peptide-Powered Complex Hydrates Skin in Just 8 HoursBARRIER BOOSTERPerricone MD’s newest launch is a multitasking powerhouse.
- 5Kim Kardashian Dons Polarizing Look on the Red CarpetTURNING HEADSThe SKIMS founder’s latest look may be even more controversial than her thongs.
- 6Daring Jewel Heist Shutters The LouvreMON DIEU!Priceless items were stolen from the world-famous museum.
- 7Limp Bizkit Band Member Dies at 48‘PURE MAGIC’The band announced bass player Sam Rivers’ death on Instagram.
- 8‘SNL’ Star to Skip Saturday’s ShowMISS U ALREADYBowen Yang will miss this week’s taping.
Shop with ScoutedHuckberry’s Waxed Trucker Jacket Is the Best Thing I OwnIT’S JACKET SEASONThis waxed jacket gets better and better the more you wear it.
- 9A-Listers Show Up in Full Force to Protest Trump at No KingsSTAR-STUDDEDMark Ruffalo, Kerry Washington, John Cusack and Jamie Lee Curtis were among the celebs spotted rallying against the president.
- 10WATCH: No-Kings Counterprotestor Trolled With Circus MusicCUE BENNY HILLThe Pro-Trump demonstrator was dutifully followed by a No Kings protestor blasting ‘Benny Hill’
A national security reporter at right-wing outlet The Epoch Times has resigned after the publication became one of the few to sign on to new Pentagon guidelines that largely restrict press access. Andrew Thornebrooke resigned Friday, after The Epoch Times became one of just three U.S.-based outlets to agree to the measures imposed by Pete Hegseth’s Department of Defense, The New York Times reported. Thornebrooke said in his resignation that the publication chose to “abdicate our responsibility as journalists in favor of merely repeating state narratives.” “I can no longer reconcile my role with the direction the paper has chosen, including its increasing willingness to promote partisan materials, publish demonstrably false information, and manipulate the reporting of its ground staff to shape the worldview of our readers,” he wrote. Editor-in-chief Jasper Fakkert responded, stating that “The Epoch Times does not view the new guidelines for Pentagon press access as an impediment to our reporting.” Between 40 and 50 journalists reportedly left the Pentagon press corps in protest after refusing to sign the DoD’s policy by Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
We’re a little over halfway through Sober October, the viral 31-day challenge that prompts participants to reset and reassess their relationship with alcohol. Whether you’re actively participating in the challenge, more generally rethinking how drinking fits into your life, or just curious about alternative ways to unwind and socialize, TribeTokes has exactly what you need.
TribeTokes epitomizes the idea of “California sober,” a lifestyle that avoids alcohol and hard substances but keeps cannabis in the mix. Its products are formulated to help offer similar perks to booze—mood elevation, stress relief, sleep support—without negative effects like hangovers, empty calories, or liver overload. Not sure where to start? Try these standout picks from the brand’s selection.
This Delta-8 THC tincture essentially serves as the bitters of the cannabis world. Just add a few drops to your favorite mocktail, sparkling water, or other non-alcoholic drink, and it’ll transform into a subtly potent beverage that will keep you buzzy and socializing without slurring through your conversations.
TribeTokes bills these gummies as “the champagne of cannabis,” and its nickname is certainly earned. Leveraging live rosin—a top-shelf cannabis extract—these juicy watermelon gummies will elevate your night while keeping you headache-free.
If you enjoy a good smoke but are less into the idea of passing around a joint at a party (germ alert!), these THCA mini pre-rolls are perfectly portioned for individual use. Pick between three strains to match your mood: Tropicana Cherry (Sativa) for social situations, Blue Dream (Hybrid) for a creative spark, and Jealous (Indica) for when it’s time to activate your wind-down mode.
Whether you’re into edibles, tinctures, or joints, TribeToke’s clean cannabis products will not disappoint.
Former New York Yankees Catcher Dies at 35
Jesús Montero, a former catcher for the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners, has died. The Yankees confirmed Sunday that Montero, who was signed to the team from 2006 until 2012, succumbed to his injuries after a traffic accident in Valencia, Venezuela. He was 35. The Seattle Times previously reported that Montero, who played his last MLB game in 2015, had been struck by a pickup truck while riding his motorcycle on October 4, and was hospitalized in critical condition. Born in Guacara, Venezuela, in 1989, Montero was first signed by the Yankees in 2006, at just 17 years old. At the time, he was considered the best power hitter in the free agent class. Montero spent the next five years playing for various Minor League teams before joining the Yankees’ official roster in 2011. He was traded to the Seattle Mariners the following year, and played two seasons with the team before getting a 50-game suspension for his part in the Biogenesis scandal. He returned to the Minor Leagues and was later briefly signed by both the Toronto Blue Jays and the Baltimore Orioles. After leaving the MLB in 2017, he spent one season with the Mexican League’s Sultanes de Monterrey and another with the Generales de Durango, before returning to his native Venezuela. Montero is survived by his daughter, Loren; son, Jesús; and their mother, Taneth Giménez. Giménez paid tribute to Montero on Instagram Sunday, sharing images of the athlete with their children and writing, “I’ll keep the good memories tattooed on my soul.”
Jennifer Lopez’s first husband, Ojani Noa, is hitting back at her claim that “she’s never been loved.” The actor, 51, took to Instagram for an extensive rant responding to Lopez’s recent interview on the Howard Stern Show, in which she said, “I learned that it’s not that I’m not lovable, it’s that [my exes] are not capable. … They don’t have it in them.” “Stop putting us down. Stop putting me down with your Victim card,” responded Noa, who was married to the Kiss of the Spider Woman star, 56, from 1997 to 1998. “The problem [is] not us… The problem [is] you. You the one who couldn’t keep it in your pants. You have been ‘loved’ a few times.” Noa went on to claim that after being unfaithful, Lopez “begged [him] to stay because at the time [she] didn’t want bad press.” “You wanted to continue Cheating and lying. I couldn’t stay anymore,” wrote Noa. “That’s why I divorced you.” After the couple separated in 1998, Lopez went on to marry three more times: to dancer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014, and to Ben Affleck from 2022 to their January 2025 divorce. Noa never remarried. Lopez’s representatives did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
While there’s something undeniably indulgent about a 10-step skincare routine, sometimes you just need a few streamlined products to get the job done. Lately, I’ve been all about multitasking formulas that save time, counter space, and money—and my current favorite is Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex. Even though I have combination skin, I’ve noticed that as I get older, my skin loses hydration and moisture more quickly than it used to.
This lightweight, peptide-powered treatment is clinically proven to boost hydration in just eight hours—all without leaving behind a greasy residue, making it ideal for summer heat and humidity. In fact, the lotion-like texture leaves a semi-matte finish that looks satiny under makeup. The formula harnesses MicroSperse technology, which allows for stable delivery of its active ingredients to minimize irritation and support the skin barrier.
Beyond hydration, the complex also targets sagging and fine lines, thanks to its hero ingredient: Copper Tripeptide. This powerhouse promotes collagen and elastin production—two proteins that naturally decline with age and are key to maintaining firm, youthful skin. Copper Tripeptide also has antioxidant properties, meaning it helps reduce inflammation (read: redness) and may even assist with acne and rosacea.
While Cold Plasma+ hasn’t replaced my entire summer skincare lineup, it’s the perfect fit for the minimalist (read: lazy) girl era I’m in right now. My skin looks more taut and sculpted, my pores appear refined, and my moisture levels feel balanced—not too oily, not too dry. Best of all? If you struggle with retinoid-induced peeling, dryness, or general irritation, this formula seems to counteract the side effects I typically experience with tretinoin. If you’re searching for a non-invasive cream that supports hydration and firming without being overly rich or emollient, Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex might just be what the derm ordered.
Kim Kardashian was unrecognizable on the red carpet for the Academy Museum Gala last night, all thanks to one accessory. Just days after her controversial pubic hair thongs took the internet by storm, the reality star, 44, appeared at the gala in a tight-fitting, mostly opaque, skin-toned mask that covered her entire head. Kardashian is no stranger to full-face coverings on the red carpet: she famously sported a similar faceless look at the 2021 Met Gala, arriving with a black Balenciaga mask draped over her head. Saturday’s low-profile look from Maison Margiela’s couture collection immediately had the internet divided. Some fans praised her bold fashion choice, while skeptics speculated the mask was covering recent cosmetic work and likened the look to the monster from Pan’s Labyrinth. The SKIMS founder even poked fun at herself on Instagram, sharing a clip of her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, and makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, jokingly bragging about her “glam” under the mask. “I feel like our work just really spoke for itself today,” joked Appleton. In a second clip, Kardashian jokes from beneath the mask, “Does the makeup look good?”
A gang of masked thieves made off with a trove of priceless jewels in a daring heist at the largest museum in the world early Sunday morning. French Culture Minister Rachida Dati is on site at The Louvre, the vast arts and culture center in the heart of Paris. The museum attracts almost nine million visitors every year, where Dati says police are frantically carrying out their investigation into the theft. Those efforts appear to be largely focused for now on the southeast corner of the main building, overlooking the River Seine. A large extendable ladder from the back of a goods truck appears to show how the robbers made their entry through one of the second-floor windows at approximately 9:30 am local time. Perpetrators reportedly were carrying a set of chainsaws and made their escape on scooters with at least nine items. The specific items that were taken are still being catalogued but are thought to have been of immense monetary, historical and cultural value. French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said well organized thieves taken swiped “jewels which have a real heritage value, an inestimable heritage value.” Tourists have been seen milling about the gallery, which says it will remain closed for the remainder of the day due to “exceptional reasons.”
Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers has died at the age of 48, the band announced in a Saturday post on Instagram. In their tribute, the band wrote, “Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat. Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player—he was pure magic.” The post continued, “He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends. And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory. We love you, Sam. We’ll carry you with us, always.” The post was signed by fellow band members Fred Durst, drummer John Otto, guitarist Wes Borland and turntablist DJ Lethal. In a comment on the post, DJ Lethal wrote, “Please respect the family’s privacy at this moment... We are in shock. Rest in power my brother!” Rivers was a founding member of Limp Bizkit, performing with the band until its hiatus in 2006, rejoining for six years in 2009, and returning in 2018, continuing to play bass with the group until his death.
Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang will miss Saturday’s taping, the five-time Emmy nominee revealed in an Instagram story posted Saturday afternoon. “Missing the show tonight but it will be sooooo fun, Sab is amazing,” Yang wrote. Yang is missing the show to attend the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, where he will be receiving the Vantage Award. A post from the Academy Museum reads, “A trailblazer bringing laughter, heart, and representation to the screen. Congratulations to Bowen Yang, recipient of the Vantage Award, which he’ll receive at the fifth annual Academy Museum Gala on October 18.” According to Variety, although Yang is missing the live taping, he still helped write the episode and will appear in a prerecorded sketch. Saturday night’s episode will feature pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter as both host and musical guest, providing her with an opportunity to flex the comedic chops she honed as a child star on shows like Girl Meets World. Carpenter has previously appeared as a musical guest twice, once in 2024 with host Jake Gyllenhaal and once for a duet with Paul Simon during the SNL 50: The Anniversary Special earlier this year. On the May 3 episode, hosted by Quinta Brunson, Carpenter cameoed in a musical opening monologue.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
With fall on the horizon, it’s time to get back into jackets. There’s truly nothing like a good jacket worn on a crisp autumn day, but finding the right one is actually harder than it seems. I’ve never been much of a jacket kind of guy, but then I came across a really special jacket from Huckberry, and now I understand why it’s a bestseller. Flint & Tinder’s Waxed Trucker Jacket is the best jacket in my closet—and frankly, the best thing I own at this point. This lightweight yet rugged jacket has only gotten better and better the more I’ve worn it, and I’ve owned it for a few years now. The waxed canvas feels soft and supple to the touch, and when I throw it on, it isn’t restricting at all.
What’s cool is with every movement, I can feel myself making a mark on the jacket—whether I’m leaning over to tie my shoes or hopping on my bike—I can feel the jacket getting more and more comfortable and broken in. The exterior is made with a weather-resistant waxed Martexin sailcloth; the interior is fully lined with a blanket-worthy lining, so you get the best of both worlds. It’s extremely stylish and goes with anything I wear it over, like sweaters, tees, and even button-downs. Right now, it comes in several different colors, but personally, I’m partial to the Havana brown. Slowly, this isn’t just becoming the best jacket in my closet, but it’s the only one I ever want to wear—that’s how good it is.
Amid the millions of protestors in attendance at thousands of rallies across the country on Saturday, dozens of celebrities also took to the streets to protest President Donald Trump’s increasingly unpopular presidency. Celebrities like Carrie Coon and John Cusack spoke at rallies in New York and Illinois, respectively, while others, including Pedro Pascal, Spike Lee, Mark Ruffalo, Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis, former Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Margaret Cho, Mandy Patinkin, Bill Nye, Kerry Washington, Molly Ringwald, Leighton Meester, Cecily Strong, JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg, Billy Eichner, Marcia Gay Harden and Murray Bartlett participated as attendees. Other celebrities, such as Glenn Close, Cynthia Nixon, Adam Scott, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Hyland, Zoey Deutch, Lee Daniels, Ben Stiller and Law & Order SVU’s Mariska Hargitay and Ice T expressed their support for the protests online, with Ice T posting a simple message on X that read, “No Fn Kings”. Actress Alyssa Milano even showed off her “No Kings” themed manicure on Instagram, accompanied by the caption, “Let’s do this.” Celebrities who participated in the previous “No Kings” protests in June included Susan Sarandon, Gracie Abrams, Jimmy Kimmel, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Marisa Tomei.
A pro-Trump counterprotestor on a bicycle said to be at a No Kings rally in San Diego on Saturday rode a lonely road—save for the guy blasting the “Benny Hill” theme behind him. Gizmodo reporter Matt Novak posted to Bluesky a video of a demonstrator riding a stand-up bike while flying a Trump 2024 flag. Following close behind him was a No Kings protestor on his own bike blasting the “Benny Hill” theme, aka “Yakety Sax,” on a small megaphone. According to Novak, the scene had been playing out for about an “hour,” and the pro-Trump demonstrator was the only one he saw at the San Diego rally. The scene earned the praise of commenters, many of whom viewed it as treating MAGA with the appropriate amount of “seriousness” and derision. Millions of protesters demonstrated across over 2500 U.S. cities on Saturday in defiance of the Trump Administration.