1
7 Dead, 11 Injured After UPS Plane Crashes During Takeoff
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Updated 11.04.25 11:10PM EST 
Published 11.04.25 6:50PM EST 
Louisville airport
Stephen Cohen/Getty Images

At least seven people have died and 11 others are injured following a UPS cargo plane crash in Kentucky. The UPS Flight 2976, which was destined for Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii, had three people on board when it crashed and exploded at 5:15 p.m. local time on Tuesday at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the deaths in a press briefing on Tuesday evening. “We believe we have at least three fatalities. I believe that number is going to get larger,” he said. “We’re asking all Kentuckians to pray for those that have been impacted.” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg told WLKY-TV there could be about 280,000 gallons of fuel on the plane, an “extreme reason for concern in so many different ways.” Video obtained by Louisville news station WDRB shows a fire around the left wing as the plane moves down the runway before exploding. The plane, a McDonnell Douglas MD-11, is designed for transporting freight, CNN reported. According to FAA records, the freighter involved in the crash was 34 years old. The Louisville airport is UPS’ global air hub, and processes more than 2 million packages daily, the company says. The Louisville Metro Police Department issued a shelter-in-place order for 5 miles in all directions. “It is still a very dangerous situation with different flammables or potentially explosive materials,” Beshear said. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will lead the investigation, and the FAA will also investigate, the FAA said.

2

NFL Star Dies Suddenly at 63

Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 11.05.25 4:24AM EST 
Published 11.05.25 4:14AM EST 
Todd Christensen #46 of the Los Angeles Raiders catches a pass over Keith Browner #57 of the San Diego Chargers during an NFL football game September 4, 1988 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Christensen played for the Raiders from 1979-88.
Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Former USC player and NFL linebacker Keith Browner Sr. has died suddenly at the age of 63, TMZ reported. He passed away in San Leandro, California, according to his son, Keith Browner Jr. The publication reported that while the cause of death was unclear at this stage, it appeared Browner suffered a heart attack. Browner’s career saw him play in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Raiders, and the San Francisco 49ers between 1984 and 1988, then switching to arena football from 1990 to 1997. TMZ reported Browner Jr. saying his father had stomach issues on Monday night and was vomiting, and planned to go to the hospital on Tuesday morning. He is survived by his five children, Keith Jr., and daughters Keicha, Amber, Ashley, and Jordan. His son also became a defensive end in the NFL, playing for the Houston Texans.

3
Kim Kardashian’s Legal Drama ‘All’s Fair’ Bombs on Rotten Tomatoes
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.04.25 5:27PM EST 
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 21: Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Teyana Taylor, Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Naomi Watts attend the "All's Fair" Disney+ Premiere at Maison de La Chimie on October 21, 2025 in Paris, France.
Edward Berthelot/Edward Berthelot/WireImage

A new legal drama starring Kim Kardashian has received a 0 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The first three episodes of the Hulu drama All’s Fair dropped on Tuesday. The show follows a team of female divorce attorneys who open a law firm. Kardashian takes the lead as the owner of the firm, with award-winning actresses Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, and Teyana Taylor by her side. Critics and viewers have taken a dislike to the series, with The Telegraph critic Ed Power calling it a “crime against television.” The show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, who previously worked with Kardashian on American Horror Story, has described the new drama as “inspirational and aspirational,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Kardashian’s role as Allura Grant is loosely inspired by her own lawyer, Laura Wasser, who was a writing consultant on the series. “Laura happened to be my attorney for two divorces out of the three,” the SKIMS co-founder told PEOPLE. Aside from acting, Kardashian has been on a six-year journey studying law, with the reality star stating that she is “100% confident” she passed the California bar exam she took in July. Episodes of All’s Fair will be released weekly on Tuesdays, with the finale scheduled for December 23, 2025.

4
Fired CBS Staffer Says Only White Producers Survived ‘Bloodbath’ Layoffs
Janna Brancolini
Updated 10.30.25 12:12PM EDT 
Published 10.30.25 11:58AM EDT 
The Free Press' Honestly with Bari Weiss (pictured) hosts Senator Ted Cruz presented by Uber and X on January 18, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Uber, X and The Free Press

A Black producer who worked for a CBS News show that was canceled on Wednesday said that every producer on his team who was laid off is a person of color, whereas the white producers are being reassigned within the company. Trey Sherman had worked since February as a full-time associate producer at the streaming show CBS Evening News Plus. He was fired Wednesday after the network’s new anti-woke editor in chief, Bari Weiss, announced CBS was canceling several shows, axing its race and culture unit, and laying off dozens of staff members. Sherman said in a video posted to TikTok that he had asked if it was possible to be relocated within the network despite his show being canceled. He was told that his bosses had advocated to keep him and his colleagues at the network, but that it hadn’t been possible. “It wasn’t until I went downstairs, thinking me and all of my colleagues had been laid off, that I found out it was only people of color,” he said. The Daily Beast has reached out to both Sherman and CBS News for comment.

A screenshot from an Instagram story by Trey Sherman saying every producer on his team who was laid off is a person of color.
Screenshot/Instagram/Trey Sherman

Stressless

5
‘The Mummy’ Stars Reunite for Surprise New Film in Franchise
Adam Downer 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 11.04.25 4:57PM EST 
Rick O''Connell (Brendan Fraser) must save Evelyn (Rachel Weisz) and the rest of the world from the 3,000 year-old curse in "The Mummy." 1999 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.
Getty Images/Getty Images

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz have signed on for a fourth movie in The Mummy franchise, according to a report from Variety—their first together since 2001. The untitled fourth Mummy movie project will be helmed by directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, a creative partnership called “Radio Silence.” The pair are best known for 2019’s Ready or Not and 2022’s Scream. The 1999 version of The Mummy, led by Fraser and Weisz as the romantic leads, was a box office smash, but the IP struggled to maintain momentum in subsequent films. It was followed by 2001’s The Mummy Returns and 2008’s Weisz-less The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor—both failed to capture the box office magic of the original. Similarly, Tom Cruise’s 2017 attempt at a reboot similarly fell flat. Fraser returns to The Mummy during a career renaissance buoyed by his Oscar for his performance in the 2022 movie, The Whale. He previously said he’d be open to returning to The Mummy franchise “if someone came up with the right conceit.” Weisz has remained active in Hollywood, winning awards and nominations for 2019’s The Favorite.

6
FBI Arrests Two Men Over Harvard Medical School Explosion
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 11.04.25 2:15PM EST 
Published 11.04.25 1:16PM EST 
A general view of the exterior of Gordon Hall on April 16, 2025, at Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA.
Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Two Massachusetts men are in custody following an explosion that shook Harvard University’s medical campus early Saturday morning. Logan D. Patterson, 18, Dominick F. Cardoza, 20, were arrested Tuesday morning for their alleged involvement in the explosion, Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Leah B. Foley said. Authorities had been searching for two individuals seen running from the Goldenson Building, which houses the school’s neuroscience research labs, moments after the blast. Surveillance footage circulated by investigators showed one person wearing a gray ski mask, and the other in a face mask and black hoodie. The explosion, which resulted in minimal damage and no injuries, is thought to have been “intentional,” feds say. Harvard officials expressed relief that the situation was contained quickly and emphasized the campus remains secure. The blast comes amid a turbulent year for Harvard staff and students, who’ve found themselves at the forefront of the MAGA administration’s ongoing overhaul of higher education. University representatives have spent several months negotiating a substantive financial agreement aimed at reinstating full federal support for the school and resolving its continuing legal disputes with the White House.

7
Tom Brady Reveals He Cloned His ‘Guardian Angel’ Dog
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.04.25 1:50PM EST 
Tom Brady at the premiere of "80 For Brady".
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Tom Brady has admitted that his dog Junie is a clone of his late dog Lua. Brady, an investor in the biotech firm Colossal Biosciences, tells People he credits the company with giving his family a “second chance.” Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen announced their adopted dog Lua’s death in December 2023. “Our guardian angel is gone to heaven… She will forever live in our hearts,” the supermodel wrote in an Instagram post. “I love my animals. They mean the world to me and my family,” Brady said. Before Lua’s death, the legendary quarterback drew blood from the elderly dog for the non-invasive cloning technology. Brady’s announcement comes as Colossal Biosciences has acquired Viagen Pets and Equine, the firm that cloned Barbra Streisand’s dead dog Samantha and Paris Hilton’s Diamond Baby after it went missing. The retired NFL player said he is excited about the biological technology, which he said “can help both families losing their beloved pets while helping to save endangered species.”

Tom Brady is seen on December 07, 2013.
Stickman/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
8
Kim Kardashian Says She’s ‘Confident’ She Passed Bar Exam
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.04.25 12:21PM EST 
Kim Kardashian seen in Midtown
Aeon/GC Images

Kim Kardashian said she is “100% confident” she passed the bar exam after studying law for six years. Kardashian, 45, sat for the California bar exam in July and is expecting the results of the exam later this month. Despite speculations, her stardom did not give her early access to the exam results. On The Graham Norton Show, the self-assured reality star claimed she is positive she will be a “qualified” lawyer after receiving the results. Kardashian finished an apprenticeship program in May with a San Francisco law firm. She also celebrated the completion of her law courses with a family party. She shared while taking Vanity Fair’s lie detector test that she tried using ChatGPT to study for law exams, but admitted to having little success. “It has made me fail tests ... all the time,” she said. The Skims owner said that, in addition to her career as a business mogul, media personality, and actress, she practiced law for 18 hours a week while in school. Although her late father, the criminal defense attorney Robert Kardashian, advised against becoming as lawyer, she pursued legal education because of her passion for “criminal justice and reform work.”

Lovehoney

9
Christina Perri Files for Divorce After 7 Years of Marriage
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 11.04.25 10:16AM EST 
Published 11.04.25 9:50AM EST 
Singer/songwriter Christina Perri and husband Paul Costabile arrive for the HBO documentary premiere of "Foster" at the Linwood Dunn theatre in Los Angeles on April 22, 2019. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Christina Perri has filed for divorce from her husband Paul Costabile after seven years of marriage, court documents have revealed. The former couple, who wed in 2017, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and listed their date of separation as the same day as the filing. Perri, 39, has two children with Costabile: Carmella Stanley, 7, and Pixie Rose, 3, and has requested joint legal custody and physical custody of her daughters. The “Jar of Hearts” singer also asked that the court not award spousal support to Costabile, citing a prenuptial agreement signed by the pair in Dec. 2017. The couple’s journey to parenthood was marked by profound loss, with Perri previously sharing the heartbreaking stillbirth of their son in Nov. 2020, following a miscarriage earlier that year. They eventually welcomed their second daughter, Pixie, in 2022. Costabile initially announced his marriage to Perri on Instagram in 2017, calling the singer his “dream girl and best friend.” Representatives for both parties have yet to comment on the divorce proceedings.

10
Hunter, 65, Found Alive After Almost 3 Weeks Missing in Forest
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.04.25 10:32AM EST 
Dead trees stand at the water&apos;s edge and on the mountainside at Bass Lake Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015. (Craig Kohlruss/The Fresno Bee/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Fresno Bee/TNS

A 65-year-old hunter who went missing for weeks in California’s snow-capped Fresno County mountains has been miraculously found alive and well, authorities report. Ron Dailey left his home in Selma to go on a solo hunting trip in the Sierra National Forest on Oct. 13, only to vanish after a winter storm hit the area and plunged the region into sub-zero temperatures. Dailey revealed that his truck had broken down while climbing the mountain at an elevation of more than 10,000ft, leaving him stranded off-road with two weeks’ worth of supplies. Using the truck for shelter, the hunter attempted to ride out the storm, but when supplies dwindled, he knew he had to make a move. “You either walk out or you’re going to sit here and die,” he told local media, stating that he suffered several falls while attempting to walk to safety and lost his phone during the ordeal, before he was eventually discovered by a fellow band of hunters on a nearby trail and taken to safety. A day later, his truck was found by a search party with the back window broken out, and expressed disbelief that Dailey had managed to survive inside the vehicle for so long. “We were in disbelief that a stock truck could make it that far,” they added. Further details of his survival will be released after a full debriefing, the sheriff’s office announced.

