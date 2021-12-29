Former NFL Coach and Legend John Madden Dies at 85
ETERNAL HALL-OF-FAMER
The NFL said one of its last living legends, John Madden, died Tuesday at 85. Madden excelled as an all-star coach of the Oakland Raiders, with whom he ended his coaching career with a record of 103-32-7, and later became a household name as a broadcaster and pitchman. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, “but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.” Madden is also known for the popular “Madden” video game series, which TMZ reported is worth about $4 billion. “There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today,” Goodell said.