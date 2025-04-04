Former NFL Linebacker Dean Wells Dead at 54

Ex-NFL linebacker Dean Wells has died at age 54 following a two-year fight with cancer. The Carolina Panthers, his team for three seasons, announced in a statement Friday that Wells had passed away Thursday morning. He was diagnosed with leukemia in 2023 and received a bone marrow transplant last May. Wells began his NFL career in 1993, when he was drafted in the fourth round by the Seattle Seahawks, where he started primarily as a middle linebacker. Wells, who started in 49 games, led his team with 107 tackles in 1996 and 92 in 1997, according to The Seattle Times. He was a free agent when he signed with the Panthers in 1999 and briefly joined the New England Patriots in 2002, retiring before ever playing a game for the team. Wells still holds a University of Kentucky record for most sacks in a single game—five against Indiana in 1992, according to The Seattle Times. Last year, he went public with his battle against cancer in order to raise awareness about acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), a fast-moving cancer of the blood and bone marrow. He encouraged people to donate blood, join the bone marrow registry, and give to cancer research initiatives.

