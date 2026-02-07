Cheat Sheet
1

Former NFL Player Charged With Murder of Girlfriend

UNDER INVESTIGATION
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.07.26 12:52PM EST 
Darron Lee
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 10: Darron Lee #50 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Chiefs 35-32. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Former NFL linebacker Darron Lee, 31, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend on Friday. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call on Thursday reporting CPR in progress at a Tennessee residence. First responders attempted to save the unidentified victim, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined her death was consistent with a homicide. The former Kansas City Chiefs Player, who was on the roster when the team won the Super Bowl in 2020, was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues. This is not Lee’s first run-in with the law. In 2023, he was arrested on allegations of assault and domestic violence involving a woman, including claims that he pushed her against a wall, threw her to the floor, and struck her multiple times. In 2025, Lee accepted a plea deal in Franklin County Municipal Court and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges, including attempted assault and possession of a counterfeit controlled substance.

2
Trump’s Top Rock Foe Demands President’s Arrest for Racist Video
'DEMOLISHER'
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.07.26 10:55AM EST 
Jack White
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Inductee Jack White of The White Stripes speaks onstage during the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RRHOF) Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RRH

Musician Jack White, 50, slammed President Donald Trump for a racist video the president shared Thursday night. White blasted Trump, 79, on Instagram after the president reposted a video depicting former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama as apes. The clip quickly sparked backlash from both Republicans and Democrats before being removed 12 hours after it was posted. White wrote that the post “would basically get anyone, at any job fired immediately…except for arguably the most important position in the world.” The rocker didn’t stop there. In the same post, White called Trump “a racist,” “a felon,” “a grifter,” and “a full on dementia sufferer.” The “Seven Nation Army” singer went on to call the president an “evil man” and questioned how he rose to power. “Arrest this man. Impeach this man. 25th amendment this man. Indict this man. Jail this man,” White wrote. White continued, calling Trump, “This demolisher of the White House, demolisher of the Constitution, demolisher of the Bill of Rights, this demolisher of America full stop.” The post is the latest chapter in White’s long-running feud with Trump. Last month, the rockstar criticized the president following a press briefing in which Trump touted his administration’s first-year achievements.

3
Oscar Nominee Tapped to Play Lance Armstrong
DOPE
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Updated 02.07.26 12:20AM EST 
Published 02.06.26 11:11PM EST 
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Austin Butler attends the Saint Laurent Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 27, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Austin Butler attends the Saint Laurent Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 27, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images) PIERRE SUU/Getty Images

Austin Butler has been tipped to play disgraced cycling champion Lance Armstrong in an early-stage package that allegedly has studios scrambling. The seven-time Tour de France winner has signed off for the first time on the rights to make a film about his life to producer and former Netflix Films chairman, Scott Stuber. Alongside the Elvis actor, the package includes Conclave director Edward Berger, King Richard writer Zach Baylin, and Stuber serving as executive producer. The film, which is aiming to be a cross between F1 and The Wolf of Wall Street, will tell the story of Armstrong, who fell from grace after becoming one of the most successful American cyclists of all time. After winning consecutive Tour de France titles from 1999 to 2005, Armstrong was stripped of all seven medals in 2012 following an investigation into his use of performance-enhancing drugs. While he initially denied the claims, he later admitted to them on The Oprah Winfrey Show, saying his career was “one big lie.” However, Armstrong also claimed that he was just “leveling the playing field,” as doping was widespread throughout the sport. There have already been multiple full-length documentaries made about Armstrong’s story, plus a feature film, The Program, in 2015. No release date has yet been suggested for the upcoming biopic.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Olympic Skier Blasts ICE in Yellow Snow Message
COLD MESSAGE
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.06.26 4:22PM EST 
Gus Kenworthy
ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA - FEBRUARY 17: Gus Kenworthy of Team Great Britain reacts after their first run during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Halfpipe Qualification on Day 13 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on February 17, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) Clive Rose/Getty Images

Great Britain Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy, 34, kicked off the Winter Olympics with a provocative message aimed at Immigration and Customs Enforcement, written in the snow. Kenworthy posted a photo to Instagram showing the words “F--- ICE,” which he confirmed in follow-up posts was written in urine. The Olympic medalist’s post lands amid fresh scrutiny of ICE, after reports revealed that agents would be deployed to Milan. In the caption, Kenworthy said he was protesting what he described as ICE’s unchecked authority, writing, “We can’t wait around while ICE continues to operate with unchecked power in our communities.” He urged senators to impose “guardrails and accountability” on the agency, calling for limits on “warrantless arrests, profiling, and enforcement” practices. Kenworthy later leaned into the controversy with a tongue-in-cheek follow-up post. He quipped, “My last post was pee so it only felt appropriate to follow it up with a lil’ dump… of photos from January. Yes, I’m a child. 💩.“ Kenworthy is scheduled to compete for Team Great Britain in the Men’s Freeski Halfpipe event at the 2026 Winter Olympics next week in Milano Cortina.

5
GOP Rep. Retiree Puts 34 Republican House Seats in Play
OPEN HOUSE
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.06.26 3:52PM EST 
Rep. Mark Amodei
Anna Moneymaker/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Nevada Republican Rep. Mark Amodei announced his retirement on Friday, bringing the total number of House Republicans who have resigned, died, announced retirement, or launched campaigns for other elected office since the beginning of 2025 to 34. Amodei, 67, said in a statement that “it is the right time for Nevada and myself to pass the torch” after having served Nevada’s second Congressional district for 15 years. “Serving the people of Nevada has been the honor of my lifetime,” he said. “I came to Congress to solve problems and to make sure our State and Nation have strong voice in the federal policy and oversight processes. I look forward to finishing my term.” Amodei’s announcement comes two days after Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk said he will be retiring and not seeking reelection. So far, 21 House Democrats have announced they are not seeking reelection. President Donald Trump, 79, has warned that if Republicans don’t maintain their slim majority in the House after the midterm elections in November, then Democrats will “find a way to impeach me.”

6
Pardoned Jan. 6 Rioter Pleads Guilty to Threatening to Kill Dem
COMING CLEAN
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 02.06.26 10:41AM EST 
U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries
U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks during a hearing to mark the fifth anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2026 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A Jan. 6 rioter who received a pardon from President Donald Trump pleaded guilty to a harassment charge after prosecutors said he threatened to kill U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. During a hearing in Clinton, New York, on Thursday, Christopher P. Moynihan, 35, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor harassment charge. “Threats against elected officials are not political speech, they are criminal acts that strike at the heart of public safety and our democratic system,” Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi said in a statement. Moynihan was charged in October after he sent text messages about a Jeffries appearance in New York City that month, which said, “I cannot allow this terrorist to live,” and that Jeffries “must be eliminated.” Moynihan also wrote, “I will kill him for the future.” A court complaint said the messages placed the recipient “in reasonable fear of the imminent murder and assassination” of Jeffries by Moynihan. Moynihan had previously been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots. He was among hundreds of convicted Capitol rioters pardoned by Trump on his first day back in the White House. Moynihan is due to be sentenced on April 2.

7
Rock Legend Gives Shocking Update About International Tour
EXPECTING TO FLY
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.06.26 1:58PM EST 
Neil Young
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Neil Young performs onstage during the Light Up The Blues 7 Concert celebrating Autism Speaks' 20th Anniversary at the Greek Theatre on April 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Neil Young, 80, has canceled his highly anticipated European summer tour with his backing band, Chrome Hearts. The musician announced the decision in a message posted to his website, telling fans, “I have decided to take a break and will not be touring Europe this time.” Young thanked fans who had already purchased tickets and acknowledged the disappointment surrounding the abrupt cancellation. “I’m sorry to let you down, but this is not the time,” he wrote. “I do love playing LIVE and being with you and the Chrome Hearts.” He signed off the note with a message to fans: “LOVE Neil be well.” The tour was scheduled to kick off on June 19 in Manchester, England, and included multiple stops across Europe before wrapping up on July 26 in Udine, Italy. Punk rock band The Imposters were slated to open on select dates. The cancellation comes just weeks after Rolling Stone named the run one of its most anticipated tours of 2026. Young formed Chrome Hearts in 2024, months after he canceled the remainder of his Love Earth tour with his longtime band Crazy Horse due to illness and fatigue.

8
‘Home Alone’ Star Learns Fate in Prostitution Case
HOME FREE
Owen Mason-Hill 

Editorial intern, Obsessed

Published 02.06.26 3:15PM EST 
Daniel Stern 2020
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SBIFF

Home Alone star Daniel Stern has had his case for allegedly soliciting a prostitute dismissed. Senior Deputy District Attorney Twyla Atmore informed Ventura County Judge Paul Baelly on Friday that the case was being thrown out. Just weeks before Christmas 2025, Stern, 68, who played one half of Home Alone’s iconic “Wet Bandits,” Marv Murchins, was busted in a California hotel prostitution sting operation. The actor was initially released from the scene with a ticket, before being indicted on a misdemeanor charge one month later. In California, where solicitation is illegal, Stern could have faced a $1,000 fine and up to 6 months in jail if convicted. Now, the actor is free of all charges. Following the indictment, Stern was let go from the pilot for ABC TV show Do You Want Kids?. Days later, the Home Alone actor said he was commissioned to sculpt a self-portrait for the owners of the iconic McAllister house. The sculpture will depict Stern’s end-of-movie scene where his character comes face-to-face with a tarantula. “It’ll be done in a couple of months, but it’s so sweet to think of it in that house—these folks love that house so much and love the movie so much,” Stern told People.

9
Legendary Hall of Fame Quarterback Dies at 91
‘GOLDEN ARM’
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.06.26 1:53PM EST 
Sonny Jurgensen
Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

Christian A. “Sonny” Jurgensen III, a Hall of Fame quarterback who played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins, died on Friday in Naples, Florida, at the age of 91. “It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our husband, father, and grandfather, Sonny Jurgensen,” his family said in a statement. “We are enormously proud of his amazing life and accomplishments on the field, marked not only by a golden arm, but also a fearless spirit and intellect.” Throughout his 18 seasons in the NFL, seven with the Eagles and 11 with the Redskins (now the Commanders), Jurgensen threw for 255 touchdowns, leading the league in touchdown passes in two seasons. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983. The legendary coach Vince Lombardi, for whom the Super Bowl trophy is named, called Jurgensen “the best the league has ever seen.” “Sonny Jurgensen is, and always will be, one of the defining legends of Washington Football,” the Washington Commanders said in a statement.

10
Iconic ‘Will and Grace’ Star Dies at 95
AMEN
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 02.06.26 2:52PM EST 
Published 02.06.26 9:33AM EST 
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 27: (L-R) Charles C. Stevenson Jr. and Megan Mullally perform onstage during the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Will and Grace star Charles C. Stevenson has died at the age of 95. The longtime character actor, known for often playing men of the cloth, died of natural causes at his home in Camarillo, California, on January 19, his son Scott said in a statement. The veteran and California native was also known for his roles in House, Men in Black, and Ghost World, but his lasting image for many will be as Smitty the barman in Will and Grace, a character he continued to bring to life until the show’s end. He was 89 at the time. Astonishingly, he did not get into acting until he was 50 years old, securing his first major part at 76 in Snow Buddies. “In his own words, his job was ‘marrying or burying people,’” his son said. “As he told it, the panic-stricken director would invariably come to him to beg him to find a way to fill in unscripted space between ‘We are gathered here together’ (where he’d probably get his close-up) and the ‘amen’ at the end of the scene (where he usually wouldn’t). Stevenson admitted that he got pretty good at that.” He’s survived by five children.

Trending Now