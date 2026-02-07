Former NFL Player Charged With Murder of Girlfriend
Former NFL linebacker Darron Lee, 31, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend on Friday. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call on Thursday reporting CPR in progress at a Tennessee residence. First responders attempted to save the unidentified victim, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined her death was consistent with a homicide. The former Kansas City Chiefs Player, who was on the roster when the team won the Super Bowl in 2020, was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues. This is not Lee’s first run-in with the law. In 2023, he was arrested on allegations of assault and domestic violence involving a woman, including claims that he pushed her against a wall, threw her to the floor, and struck her multiple times. In 2025, Lee accepted a plea deal in Franklin County Municipal Court and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges, including attempted assault and possession of a counterfeit controlled substance.