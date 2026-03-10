Former NFL Player Consults ChatGPT in Girlfriend Murder Scheme

Three brothers accused of using their power and wealth to lure and sexually abuse dozens of women could face life in prison after being convicted of sex trafficking on Monday. The verdict against A-list real estate brokers Oren and Tal Alexander and their brother, Alon Alexander, followed a month-long trial that presented disturbing evidence that the trio drugged and raped several women and girls for more than a decade. Prosecutors accused the Alexanders, who are all in their late 30s, of taking videos and photos of their crimes. The prosecution team relied on the harrowing accounts of eleven victims to make their case. Before their arrest, Oren and Tal Alexander were powerful luxury real estate moguls with an extensive celebrity rolodex. Known as “The A Team,” their clients included Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and Kanye West. The third brother, Alon, worked at the family’s private security firm after graduating law school. Their defense attorney, Marc Agnifilo, argued the brothers’ conduct was consensual and that their sometimes “obnoxious” behavior was not criminal. Jay Clayton, Manhattan’s top federal prosecutor, said the sex crimes detailed in the trial “all too often go unreported and unpunished.” Following the guilty verdict, Agnifilo vowed to keep fighting. Sentencing for the Alexander brothers is set for Aug. 6.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Ivanka’s Real Estate Brokers Found Guilty of Sex TraffickingEMPIRE CRUMBLESThe brothers were convicted of abusing women for years while building a real estate empire with powerful celebrity clients.
- 2Neighbor Drops Bombshell Clue on Nancy Guthrie’s KidnapperFRESH LEAD“We’ve got a lot of intel,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told reporters.
Partner updateAD BY iHerbYour Gut Will Thank You For Taking This Probiotic From iHerbTRUST YOUR GUTUpgrade your wellness routine with this daily probiotic from iHerb.
- 3Former NFL Player Uses ChatGPT in Girlfriend Murder SchemeAI ALIBIProsecutors are seeking the death penalty against Darron Lee for the alleged murder of his girlfriend.
- 4Pardoned Jan. 6 Rioter Arrested Again Outside CourtHAIRYBryan Betancur was in handcuffs just moments after pleading not guilty to assault charges.
Shop with ScoutedThis Serum Promises Longer, Fuller Lashes by SummerLASH ATTACKSummer (aka no-mascara season) is just a couple of months away. Here’s how to get fuller, longer lashes in just 90 days.
- 5‘Lost’ Actor Spills on Reason He Ditched Career for YearsMAKING UP FOR LOST TIMEThe 59-year-old stars in a new series from the creator of “Yellowstone.”
- 6Meteorite Crashes Through Roof Into Bedroom After FireballCLOSE ENCOUNTERAstronomers estimate the object was up to 10 feet long.
- 7Beloved Disney Character to Get Live-Action Spin-OffSPINNING GOLDA live-action TV series focused on one iconic character is in the works at Disney.
- 8Nixon Aide Who Revealed Watergate Tapes Dies at 99ALL THE PRESIDENT'S MENAlexander Butterfield accelerated the exposure of the Watergate scandal.
Shop with ScoutedThis Clitoral Sex Toy Uses Air for Suction-Based Stimulation🍑💦The compact and whisper-quiet stimulator is currently 44 percent off on Amazon.
- 9’80s Star Says He Was Left Out of Planned Oscars TributeCOLD SHOULDERHe intends to honor the fallen director his “own way.”
- 10NFL QB’s Italian Wedding Called Off Weeks Before CeremonyI DON’TThe two got engaged in October 2024.
Nancy Guthrie’s neighbor, Aldine Meister, believes she may have seen the 84-year-old’s kidnapper. Meister told NewsNation’s Brian Entin she saw a suspicious-looking man on the morning of Jan. 11, nearly three weeks before Today Show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother went missing. “He wasn’t going terribly quickly like a normal person who’s getting exercise. He was kind of going slowly, and when he walked by this street, he really took a long look at it,” Meister said. According to Meister, he was wearing a baseball hat low on his face while hunched over, adding that “he was kind of looking around, and he just didn’t fit.” Meister reported the tip to the FBI. The agency has requested that all of Guthrie’s neighbors hand over footage from their doorbell cameras on the date Meister said she spotted the shifty individual. Guthrie was last seen on Jan. 31 at her home in Tucson, Arizona. She was reported missing by her family on Feb. 1 after she didn’t show up for church. Investigators have questioned multiple persons of interest, but have not yet identified a suspect. The sheriff in charge of the Guthrie case told reporters that investigators are closer than ever to finding the perpetrator. “We’ve got a lot of intel,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said, while adding that the majority of the investigation will remain off limits to the public.
Gut health plays a big role in overall well-being and may even be tied to mental health and mood. One of the easiest ways to support gut health is by adding a probiotic to your daily routine, like the potent LactoBif probiotics from California Gold Nutrition—an iHerb brand. Right now, you can get 20% off with the code BEAST.
This probiotic delivers eight probiotic strains and 30 billion CFUs (or colony-forming units) every capsule. Think of CFUs as a headcount of the beneficial bacteria in each serving. The higher the number, the more active bacteria cultures are working to support your gut. Together, these powerful strains can promote better digestive and immune health while potentially easing common issues like bloating.
Ordering through iHerb adds another layer of confidence. The retailer stocks over 50,000 wellness products sourced directly from authorized distributors. It offers worldwide shipping and provides free U.S. shipping on orders over $30. Plus, this probiotic has been independently tested for purity and potency for extra peace of mind. Remember to claim 20% off its probiotics with the code BEAST.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Former NFL Player Consults ChatGPT in Girlfriend Murder Scheme
Former NFL Player Darron Lee, 31, allegedly turned to ChatGPT for advice after his girlfriend was found stabbed to death. During a court hearing Monday night, prosecutors revealed messages showing the former Kansas City Chiefs player asking the chatbot how to handle the situation after his girlfriend, Gabriella Carvalho Perpétuo, was found dead in the couple’s Tennessee rental home, according to WDEF. In one exchange read to the court, Lee allegedly told the AI: “Fiancee did her crazy thing again....she stabbed herself, silt her eye? Idk but she isn’t waking up or responding, what do I do?” Before adding that he “doesn’t want to” call police, the outlet reported. Prosecutors said Lee then continued asking the chatbot whether stab wounds could plausibly be explained as injuries from a fall. The messages sharply contradict Lee’s account to police, shown in body-camera footage played in court. The former linebacker told responding officers he had called 911 “immediately” and suggested Perpétuo’s injuries may have resulted from a fall in the shower related to narcolepsy. Lee has been charged with first-degree murder and evidence tampering, and prosecutors have raised the possibility of seeking the death penalty, according to the outlet.
A pardoned Jan. 6 rioter who was arrested after allegedly filming himself secretly touching women’s hair was detained again just moments after leaving court. Bryan Betancur, 28, was charged last week with assault and battery after allegedly recording “inappropriate” videos of himself creepily fondling women’s hair while riding a Silver Line Metro train servicing the Calrendon Metro Station and live-streaming the footage on social media. On Monday, Betancur appeared at the Arlington District Courthouse to plead not guilty to the charges and post bond. Just moments after he left the court, Betancur was placed in handcuffs again by Metro Transit Police for an unrelated outstanding warrant for an incident in Washington, D.C. The suspect is due back in court over the original assault charges on May 8. Betancur, who wore Proud Boys attire during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and was described as a “self-professed white supremacist” in a federal affidavit, served four months in prison after pleading guilty to charges connected to his participation in the Capitol attack. He was among around 1,500 rioters whom Donald Trump pardoned on his first day back in the White House. Betancur has also been previously convicted of burglary and violating an anti-stalking order.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Summer is a little over three months away, which means our beauty routines are bound to shift to lighter moisturizers, darker foundation shades, and less eye makeup (after all, mascara isn’t known for playing nice with sweat and ocean water). If you’re looking to try out the no-mascara trend this spring and summer, now’s a great time to invest in a quality lash serum for a fluttery set sans the smears, clumps, and flakes. Achieving fuller, more voluminous lashes can take around 90 days, so now is the ideal time to start a new formula to get them prepped and ready.
Flash Cosmetics’ eyelash serum mascara set to give your lashes the boost they need, and it’s only $58. Flash’s Ultimate Duo 2.0 is formulated with peptides, botanicals, and prostaglandin to give you visibly longer, fuller lashes in just three months or less. The duo includes a physician-formulated, ophthalmologist-tested Flash Eyelash Serum and Flash Happy High-Definition Mascara. It’s great for growing your lashes while still not abandoning your mascara just yet. Plus, if you do decide to use its mascara on a pool or beach day, the waterproof formula will stay put. Most single lash serums cost $50+ for a 30-day supply, so this serum and mascara duo is a serious steal.
Actor Matthew Fox has revealed why he stepped away from Hollywood at the height of his fame. Fox, 59, is best known for playing Dr. Jack Shephard on Lost and Charlie Salinger in Party of Five. After Lost finished in 2010 Fox scaled back his work until 2021 to spend time with his wife and their two children. “I felt like it was time to engage really intensely with my family,” Fox said on Monday. “I had missed some of their childhood because I was on set all the time with Lost and doing films and promoting everything. It was the right moment for me to step back." Fox was speaking at the premiere of his new series The Madison, from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. Fox stars alongside Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, and Patrick J. Adams. He plays Paul Clyburn, the brother of Russell’s character in the Neo-Western airing on Paramount + from March 14. “I kinda missed storytelling,” Fox told Variety. “And this opportunity came along from Taylor and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m in.’” During Fox’s hiatus in 2012, he denied claims from his Lost co-star Dominic Monaghan that he “beats women.” In May of the same year, Fox was arrested near his home in Oregon for driving under the influence. That year he told Men’s Fitness magazine, “In the 46 years I’ve been breathing on this planet, I have never hit a woman before. Never have, never will... the only thing that’s true is that I was arrested for a DUI.”
A meteorite smashed through the rooftop of a house after blazing across the skies in western Germany. Astronomers say the fireball lit up the twilight sky over large parts of northwestern Europe at around 6:55 p.m. local time and was also visible in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. Based on its brightness and duration, astronomers estimate the object was likely 3-10 feet long. The event was captured by AllSky7, a network of 24-hour sky-watching cameras launched in 2018 and operated by private citizens to detect falling meteors. Authorities later reported damage to several buildings in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate. In the city of Koblenz, debris believed to be from a meteorite appears to have punctured the roof of a home and landed inside a bedroom that was, thankfully, unoccupied. No deaths or injuries were reported. The dramatic sight came during a period of conflict in the Middle East, prompting speculation online that the fireball could be an Iranian missile—though Iranian rockets do not have the range to strike Germany.
A live-action series focused on Peter Pan’s favorite sidekick, Tinker Bell, is reportedly in the works at Disney+, with Deadline reporting that the streamer is now developing Tink. The project was first announced as a live-action romantic comedy with Elizabeth Banks in 2010, and later, Reese Witherspoon was reportedly attached to star in a live-action film called Tink that never materialized. The project, which is considered high priority by the studio, is being developed by former Friday Night Lights writers Liz Heldens and Bridget Carpenter. Former President and Chief Creative Officer at Disney Branded Television Gary Marsh is executive producing the series. The character of Tinker Bell was first introduced in J.M. Barrie’s 1904 play Peter Pan, and first appeared in a Disney production in the 1953 animated film Peter Pan. Other Disney productions she has been featured in include 1991’s Hook, where she was played by Julia Roberts, and 2023’s Peter Pan & Wendy, where she was played by Yara Shahidi.
Alexander Butterfield, the White House aide whose testimony helped trigger Richard Nixon’s resignation over the Watergate scandal, has died, his wife confirmed to the Associated Press. Butterfield was 99. He served as deputy assistant to Nixon from 1969 to 1973 and became a pivotal figure in the Watergate investigation when he revealed that the president had secretly installed a taping system in the Oval Office. The disclosure proved explosive: the recordings ultimately exposed Nixon’s role in the cover-up after the 1972 burglary at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in the Watergate complex. “Everything was taped … as long as the president was in attendance,” Butterfield told Watergate investigators when testifying under oath during a preliminary interview. “He had the heavy responsibility of revealing something he was sworn to secrecy on, which is the installation of the Nixon taping system,” John Dean, who served as White House counsel to Nixon during the Watergate scandal, told the Associated Press on Monday. “He stood up and told the truth.” In later years, Butterfield reflected on the historic moment that helped unravel Nixon’s presidency. “I didn’t like to be the cause of that, but I felt that I was, in a lot of ways,” he said in a 2008 oral history for the Nixon Presidential Library and Museum.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Self-pleasure (and partnered play) should feel empowering, not overwhelming. With so many sex toy options on the market—each with interesting shapes and sizes—finding the right fit can feel daunting, especially if you’re a newcomer. Womanizer Peach clitoral stimulator takes the guesswork out of pleasure with a cute, quiet, and compact design that doesn’t skimp on the power. Many traditional sex toys rely on direct contact for stimulation, but the Peach uses Pleasure Air Technology that surrounds the clitoris with soft, rhythmic pulses, creating mind-blowing sensations whether solo or with a partner.
Wrapped in velvety-soft, body-safe silicone, the Peach is shaped to fit naturally in your hand. With 14 intensity levels, you can fine-tune the pace—whether it’s soft and gentle or powerful and intense. Each level is perfectly balanced and offers the right settings for any mood.
A full charge gives you an hour of playtime. Though according to reviewers, you likely won’t need that long. “My girlfriend really, really, really enjoyed this,” one five-star Amazon reviewer said. “It makes for some very fun evenings and has become a bit of a treat for us.” Other reviews also praise the clitoral stimulator’s ergonomic design. “This product is really ergonomically designed, which makes it extremely comfortable to hold,” another pleased Amazon shopper wrote, adding that it’s super quiet and discreet enough for travel.
Right now, the Peach is only $39 (normally it’s $69). Whether you’re exploring solo or turning up the heat with a partner, it’s the gift that keeps on giving.
Stand by Me star Corey Feldman says he wasn’t invited to the Oscars’ planned tribute for Rob Reiner, who directed the 1986 film. “I just want to briefly mention this Oscars thing! Yes, it’s true that I was not invited,” Feldman, 54, announced on X. The Academy Awards have planned to honor the slain director during the March 15 show’s In Memoriam segment, featuring many stars from the slain director’s box office hits, including Feldman’s Stand by Me co-stars Jerry O’Connell and Wil Wheaton. “I understand many believe it’s due to being outspoken about the abuse I suffered as a child and the campaign to silence me. However, this isn’t about me. It’s not my moment at all. It’s about the tragic loss of our friend Rob Reiner and his memory,” Feldman wrote, referring to his allegations of sex abuse on Hollywood sets as a child. He asked fans to halt any petitions that would distract from the Reiner tribute, writing, “Please take down any petitions to push for my presence at the awards,” and added he intends to honor the fallen director “my own way.” Reached for comment, Feldman’s rep, Samantha Waranch, told The Daily Beast that the three stars of Stand by Me were on tour for the “Stand by Me Live” event to celebrate the film’s 40th anniversary when Jerry O’Connell and Will Wheaton had to cancel the 3/15 date to go to the Oscars. The Daily Beast has reached out to the Academy for further comment.
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott, 32, and wine specialist Sarah Jane Ramos, 32, have called off their engagement after less than three years together. The couple, who were engaged in October 2024, were set to marry in 5 weeks in a glamorous Italian wedding. The relationship had been rocky for months leading up to the split, according to TMZ’s sources. The outlet, which was the first to report the couple’s breakup on Saturday, was told that Ramos called off the wedding during a fight at their joint bachelorette and bachelor parties. A rep for Ramos disputed that account, telling People that calling off the engagement was a mutual decision and said that both parties are “heartbroken that they’re not getting married.” “There wasn’t any rockiness in the lead up, and there was no big argument or blow up,” she specified. The two were initially linked in September 2023 and share two daughters, two-year-old Margaret Jane Rose and nine-month-old Aurora Rayne. “They love their girls, and they’re committed to raising their children together in the most loving and positive way,” Ramos’ rep added.