Former NFL Linebacker to Take Over for Chris Harrison in ‘Bachelor: After the Final Rose’ Finale

“The Bachelor” has recast its host after a controversy over racism engulfed the current season. Emmanuel Acho, a former NFL linebacker, a Fox Sports analyst, and host of “Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man,” will take over the “After the Final Rose” wrap-up special for Chris Harrison, who stepped down from the show after defending a frontrunner contestant who attended a plantation-themed wedding and liked racially insensitive social media posts. Acho wrote, “I’ve accepted the Rose & am honored to be hosting the @bachelorabc After the Final Rose this year. It’s been a pivotal season & this episode will be one of the most storied shows in its history. Empathy is needed and change is coming. See y’all then!” The episode is slated to air March 15.