Former NFL Player Zac Stacy’s Ex-Girlfriend Details ‘Absolute Hell’ of Alleged Abuse
‘DISTURBING AND DISGUSTING’
The former girlfriend of ex-NFL player Zac Stacy has broken her silence after a video went viral earlier this week that showed her being brutally beaten and hurled into a TV, allegedly by the former New York Jets running back. “It’s overwhelming to think back,” Kristin Evans said in an interview with WESH2. Her comments came shortly after Stacy was taken into custody and charged with assault, aggravated battery, and criminal mischief in connection with the video. “He has bullied me for so long that at one point, I believed it was my fault,” Evans said, alleging that the former football star subjected her to months of physical abuse, even when she was pregnant with their child. Thomas Feiter, an attorney representing Evans, called the incident captured on video an example of “blatant egregious domestic violence.” Evans told WESH2 that she fears for her and her children’s safety now that Stacy could soon be let out on bail.