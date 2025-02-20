Politics

Former NFL Punter Arrested at City Council Meeting After MAGA Protest

BIG ENTRANCE

“You may have replaced a swastika with a red hat, but that is what it is,” former NFL punter Chris Kluwe said during a city council meeting.

Yasmeen Hamadeh
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Punter Chris Kluwe #5 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on from the field prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on October 25, 2009 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
George Gojkovich/Getty Images
Yasmeen Hamadeh

Yasmeen Hamadeh

Night News Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsDOGE’s Shocking $8 Billion Dollar Mistake Called Out
Josh Fiallo
MediaCNN Host Asks Hysterical Stephen Miller to ‘Calm Down’ in Live Interview
Yasmeen Hamadeh
PoliticsTrump Signs New Order to Vastly Expand His Presidential Powers
Yasmeen Hamadeh
MediaAnti-Trump Podcast Dethrones Joe Rogan at Top of the Charts
Julia Ornedo
Politics‘Long Live the King!’: Trump Says Quiet Part Out Loud
Nandika Chatterjee