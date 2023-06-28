Former NFL Quarterback Ryan Mallett, 35, Drowns at Florida Beach
TAKEN TOO SOON
Former New England Patriots quarterback Ryan Mallett died Tuesday in an apparent drowning on a Florida beach, local officials said. The seven-year NFL veteran was just 35 years old. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department said Mallett was part of a group who were spotted struggling to swim from a nearby sandbar to shore just after 2 p.m. He was unconscious when pulled from the water and pronounced dead at a local hospital. Mallett played one season of college football at Michigan before transferring to Arkansas—where he suited up for two standout seasons, throwing for 7,493 yards and 62 touchdowns. He was then drafted by the Patriots in 2011, where he served as Tom Brady’s backup. Mallett also played for both the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.