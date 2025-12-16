Former NFL Reporter Eyes Senate Run
Former NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya is considering a run for the U.S. Senate in Minnesota, a move that would mark her most significant step from sports broadcasting into Republican politics. According to OutKick, Tafoya met last week with the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and other key figures in Washington to discuss a potential bid for the seat. Sources told the outlet that party leaders are eager for Tafoya to enter the race and that she is in “ongoing conversations” with NRSC Chairman Sen. Tim Scott about what a campaign could look like. Tafoya is expected to decide whether she will run in early 2026, OutKick reported. Tafoya spent more than 25 years as a sideline reporter covering the NFL, calling her final game for NBC in 2022. Since leaving broadcasting, she has increasingly leaned into conservative politics, including serving as co-chair of Kendall Qualls’ 2022 gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota and becoming a vocal political commentator. If she jumps in, a run for the seat would be an uphill one. Minnesota has not elected a Republican senator in more than a decade.