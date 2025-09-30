Former Reality Star Footballer Is Jailed Following Plea Deal

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler began his jail sentence after pleading guilty to misdemeanor DUI charges. Cutler, who is also reality star Kristin Cavallari’s ex husband, is slated to serve four days behind bars in Franklin, Tennessee, as part of a plea deal. In October 2024, Cutler, 42, rear-ended a car while intoxicated. Authorities reported that he had been slurring his speech and refused to take a sobriety test. Police said they discovered two firearms in his car, one of which was loaded. Before his plea deal, Cutler faced charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving leading to a collision, violating implied consent regulations, and unlawfully possessing a firearm while intoxicated. Along with his jail sentence, the former quarterback will be expected to pay a $350 fine, serve a year of unsupervised probation, attend a DUI safety course, and have his license suspended for a year. Cutler played for three different teams during his 12-year football tenure, including the Denver Broncos, the Chicago Bears, and the Miami Dolphins. He retired in 2017, then briefly un-retired for one more season that same year, before he retired again. Cutler married Cavallari, 38, in 2013 and had three children together before their high-profile split in 2020. The couple starred in the E! reality series Very Cavallari from 2018–2020.

New York Post