Former NFL Star Charged With ‘Extreme’ DUI

A former NFL running back was arrested on Monday night for an “extreme DUI,” police in Arizona said. Former Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy was pulled over after committing “multiple” traffic violations around 10:40 p.m., the Scottsdale Police Department told local station AZ Family. Arizona’s “extreme” DUI statute applies to any driver arrested with a blood-alcohol content over 0.15, according to Arizona’s Department of Transportation. A first offense could lead to a 30-day jail sentence and a minimum fine of $2,500. Lacy was charged with “Extreme DUI—BAC .20 or more.” He was also charged with possession of an open container inside a vehicle. Lacy played four years at the University of Alabama, and was on three BCS National Championship winning teams. He was a second round draft pick for the Packers in 2013, and also won Offensive Rookie of the Year for the season. He played four seasons with Green Bay before being traded to the Seattle Seahawks for a final season in 2017.