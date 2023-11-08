Former NFL Star Earl Thomas Targeted in $1.9M Identity Theft Scheme
OFFENSE
Former NFL player Earl Thomas had his identity stolen in an alleged $1.9 million scam, authorities said. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said Kevin J. Thompson, 38, of New Orleans, was arrested in June after he used a bogus driver’s license to set up a credit union account in Thomas’ name and used it to withdraw at least $700,000 of the athlete’s cash over the course of a year. Thompson also used the fake identity to transfer the ownership titles of several of the Super Bowl champs’ vehicles to himself. Thompson—who authorities say is in a relationship with Thomas’ ex-wife, Nina Thomas—allegedly drove one of the stolen cars, a Rolls-Royce SUV, to the bank where he was arrested. He then tried to get the luxury car back from the sheriff’s office after being released from jail, but arrived in another car that had been reported stolen in Atlanta, authorities said. Thomas won the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014 and was a seven-time Pro Bowler.