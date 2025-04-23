Former NFL Star Announced as the Next ‘Golden Bachelor’

Donald Trump’s chief mouthpiece fired a parting shot at the outgoing boss of 60 Minutes, who quit Tuesday as the legendary newsmagazine is in the midst of a court battle with the president. “Karma is a b---h,“ White House Communications Director Steven Cheung wrote on X in response to news of Bill Owens’ resignation. He called the departing executive producer “a liar and a fraud.” Trump has sued the storied CBS program for $20 billion, alleging that the show edited an answer from his presidential opponent, Kamala Harris, to make her sound better. Trump backed out of a corresponding 60 Minutes interview of his own in October after learning that the sit-down would be fact-checked. Cheung shared his own version of events, writing that Owens “called me during the campaign to beg for an interview with President Trump. When it was clear they didn’t intend to be fair, we told them no. Then when the Kamala episode aired, they misrepresented our interaction with them.” Owens, who had been the lead executive producer on 60 Minutes since 2019, said that he decided to leave after it became clear he would no longer be able to make “independent decisions” in running the show. “I am stepping aside so the show can move forward,” he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Top Trump Aide Attacks Departing 60 Minutes BossLOW BLOW“Bill Owens is a liar and fraud,” said Steven Cheung, the White House communications director.
- 2Plane Passenger Yelling ‘Snakes’ Forces Emergency LandingHAD ITThe London-Marrakech flight was plunged into turmoil when the man started shouting that he had seen serpents in the cabin.
Shop with ScoutedApothékary’s New Tinctures Boost Metabolism & Curb CravingsFEEL THE BURNThe Metabolic Duo combines two powerful formulas: Blue Burn for metabolism support and Sugar Kick for blood sugar balance.
- 3Former NFL Star Announced as the Next ‘Golden Bachelor’BACK IN THE GAMEABC’s dating show for seniors returns with a new leading man: a former NFL player ready to find his next teammate.
- 4Driverless Trucks Ready to Hit the Road in TexasFINAL DESTINATIONTerrifyingly, trucking companies are hoping to “pull the driver” completely and go autonomous by 2026.
Partner updateAD BY Grande CosmeticsThese Lash and Brow Serums Take Mom’s Look to a New LevelTREAT YO MAMAYour amazing mom deserves equally amazing brows and eyelashes.
- 5Barron Trump Shows Off New Look Outside NYU CampusGLOW UPThe president’s son sported a new style Tuesday while wandering around NYU.
- 6Cops Reveal Possible Cause of Death for Former Child Star SHOCK DEVELOPMENTSophie Nyweide, 24, was found “lifeless” on a riverbank on April 14.
- 719 Richest Households in U.S. Gained $1T in Wealth Last YearTHE 0.00001%It’s the biggest single-year increase ever.
- 8Carlos Santana Cancels Show Over Medical EmergencyGUITAR HEROWitnesses said the 74-year-old musician was loaded onto a stretcher and carried out of a Texas venue.
Shop with ScoutedThis $12 Scalp Serum Combats Thinning Hair and FrizzSCALP SUPPORTJohn Frieda is known for its affordable and effective anti-frizz formulas, but the brand has added a density-boosting serum to its lineup.
- 9GOP Senator to Hold Hearings on Bonkers 9/11 ConspiracyTWO DECADES TOO LATEWisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson peddled a 9/11 conspiracy in a Monday interview with a conservative pundit.
- 10Award-Winning Actress, 62, Is Named World’s Most BeautifulSTYLE OVER SUBSTANCEThe prestigious award is Demi Moore’s latest after a stunning 2024.
A flight had to divert hours into a journey after a “hallucinating” passenger became increasingly concerned about snakes being on board. The easyJet flight was bound for Marrakech, Morocco, after leaving London Gatwick Airport. All was well until, as the plane prepared to enter Portuguese airspace, the traveller became increasingly irate. The man—who was wearing a T-shirt with snakes on it—then “went berserk,” becoming “violent and abusive” and forcing the pilots into an emergency landing in Faro, Portugal, according to British media. “Snakes on a plane! We need to land!” he is said to have shouted. He was escorted off the plane by waiting police. Flight EZY8705 continued on to Morocco and landed at 11 p.m. local time on Saturday. “No one quite knew what was going on, or initially if the flyer had actually seen a snake loose among the cabin at 30,000ft,” a source told The Sun. They said the man was either drunk or high on drugs, adding, “He was in such a state that he thought the snakes on his t-shirt were real and sliding around the seats.” The episode invokes images of 2006 movie “Snakes on a Plane,” in which Samuel L. Jackson delivers the iconic line, “I have had it with these motherf---ing snakes on this motherf---ing plane!”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
The rise of GLP-1 medications has prompted the supplement industry to follow suit, offering natural formulas that may help boost metabolism, combat cravings, support fitness recovery, and reduce fatigue. There are a slew of capsules, powders, and other metabolic health formulas on the market right now, but our current favorite is Apothékary’s Metabolic Tinctures.
The Metabolic Duo combines two powerful formulas: Blue Burn for metabolism support and Sugar Kick for blood sugar balance. Blue Burn is designed to boost energy, jumpstart metabolism, and speed up recovery post-workout, thanks to a blend of adaptogenic herbs and metabolism-boosting botanicals. Sugar Kick, on the other hand, features a potent mix of ancient herbs known for helping regulate blood sugar, keeping sugar crashes and that 3 p.m. slump at bay.
Former NFL Star Announced as the Next ‘Golden Bachelor’
Former NFL player Mel Owens will be searching for the “perfect teammate” on Season 2 of The Golden Bachelor, ABC announced Tuesday. The 66-year-old Detroit native joins the hit reality dating show for seniors as its latest leading man, following the widely watched debut season starring Gerry Turner. Owens played college football for the University of Michigan Wolverines before suiting up as a linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams from 1981 through 1989. After retiring in 1991 following an injury, he became a lawyer, representing clients in sports-related injury cases, according to ABC’s press release. During that chapter in his life, he met his first love, with whom had two sons, but their marriage later ended. “Now, after several years as a devoted dad, Owens is ready to rediscover a love rooted in the simple joys of companionship,” the press release reads. Owens follows in the footsteps of Turner, who captured hearts as the franchise’s first Golden Bachelor in 2023. Turner got engaged to Theresa Nist in the show’s finale and married her in a televised ceremony in Jan. 2024. Just three months later, however, the couple announced their decision to divorce.
A fleet of driverless trucks is set to hit the road in Texas after being cleared for use on a stretch of highway on the I-45 between Dallas and Houston. Autonomous fleets have been testing the waters on Texas highways for a number of years now, but have always had a driver sitting in the cab in case of emergencies. But after years of development, industry leader Aurora Innovation says it is ready to go public with its fully driverless vehicles in a shakeup that could revolutionize the trucking industry. At least 10 companies are believed to be developing driverless trucking fleets, with many looking to “pull the driver” and go fully autonomous by 2026. But critics have hit back at the cybersecurity threats, job reductions, and lack of federal regulations associated with the fleets. Lewie Pugh, vice president of the Independent Drivers Association, said: “It’s absurd that AVs, which are unproven and unmanned, are given more latitude on American highways than professional drivers with years of experience like me.”
Mother’s Day (5/11) is less than two weeks away. There is just enough time to get mom a gift as thoughtful as she is. Grande Cosmetics embraces makeup and products that amplify the true you. With a wide selection of enhancing serums and serum-infused products, you’ll find something mom will love to accentuate her natural features (and maybe grab something for yourself, too?).
Grande Cosmetics is celebrating Mother’s Day with a curated collection of lash and brow enhancers that will delight any mom. The kicker? If you spend over $50 on products in this collection, you get a free gift—a Microfiber Hair Towel.
Give mom the gift of longer, thicker, bolder eyelashes with Grande Cosmetic’s GrandeLASH-MD. This award-winning lash-enhancing serum uses ingredients like grape seed and radish root extracts to promote the appearance of longer, thicker, and healthier looking natural eyelashes.
Are mom’s brows on the thinner side? GrandeBROW is the answer. This serum uses vitamin E and hyaluronic acid to make even the most sparse and over-plucked brows look fuller and bolder.
Grande Cosmetic’s multitasking mascara does more than simply lengthen lashes, it nourishes them, too. A powerful blend of natural wax, peptides, and vitamin B5 keeps eyelashes strong and prevents breakage.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Barron Trump is rocking a new look. The 6-foot-7 NYU freshman debuted a hip new style on campus Tuesday as he dragged his backpack and security detail behind him. He donned a casual white polo shirt and khakis with a brown belt, and his tousled bangs looked shaggier than usual. It was a stark difference to his typical fit: formalwear and slicked back hair. But even with all eyes on him, the 19-year-old Trump can’t give his number out to any admirers. Security has prevented him from exchanging digits with any hopeful ladies due to the risks. The son of the president has been keeping a low profile. He’s followed around by his special detail nearly 24/7, and he’s mostly been using workaround ways to communicate with his new pals, including messaging apps on gaming platforms like Xbox and Discord. Trump is studying at NYU’s Stern School of Business after graduating from Florida’s prestigious Oxbridge Academy. He’s the only child of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump and the youngest of the president’s five children.
Officials in Vermont told The Daily Beast that the investigation into the death of former child actress Sophie Nyweide is “fluid.” On April 14, Bennington Rescue personnel discovered the 24-year-old star’s “lifeless” body in a wooded area by the banks of the Roaring Branch River. “This is a fluid investigation and we are still waiting on final autopsy and toxicology reports from the Vermont Office of Chief Medical Examiner,” Bennington police said in a statement. Earlier Wednesday, TMZ reported that the Bennington Police Department’s officers are considering “a range of possible causes, including foul play,” but Lieutenant Camillo Grande told the Daily Mail that he does not specifically suspect foul play. He told The Daily Beast that investigators were treating the death as “a possible unintentional overdose.” Nyweide was discovered with a man at the time of her death, who is now “cooperating with cops,” although he is not yet being considered a suspect or person of interest. The child actress’ family confirmed her death on Tuesday and shared her struggles in a candid obituary. Nyweide’s mother, Shelly, shared a statement with TMZ on Tuesday. “My knowledge is she was using drugs and was a tiny young woman,” she said. “She was with other people when she died. I didn’t know them. There is an investigation ongoing. The autopsy results are not in. They said it would take six to eight weeks.”
The richest 19 American households saw an astonishing $1 trillion wealth increase in 2024. That is the largest 12-month surge on record, according to one economist. The small group—which makes up just 0.00001 percent of the population—commands a 1.8 percent share (around $2.6 trillion) of America’s total household wealth (around $148 trillion). Their share is therefore worth more than the total value of Switzerland’s economy, according to the Wall Street Journal. In 2023, the 0.00001 percent’s share of total U.S. household wealth stood at 1.2 percent, making the jump to 1.8 percent the largest on record for a single 12-month period, said Gabriel Zucman, an economist at the University of California, Berkeley, and the Paris School of Economics. “You see this gradual rise and then, very recently, dramatic acceleration in the rise of the share of wealth owned by the truly super-wealthy,” said Zucman. Trump acolytes Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg are in the rarified group, as are other high-profile businessmen Bill Gates and Warren Buffett.
Carlos Santana’s management pulled the plug on a scheduled Texas gig after the legendary guitarist was hospitalized due to dehydration, according to his rep. Santana, 74, was due to play San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre on Tuesday evening as part of a U.S. tour that started last week, but he suffered an incident during soundcheck preparations and was taken to hospital for observation. Witnesses said he was put on a stretcher and taken out of the venue before being loaded into an ambulance. Doctors later surmised that the Mexican musician was suffering from dehydration. Santana’s manager, Michael Vrionis, said: “Out of an abundance of caution and the health of Mr. Santana, the decision to postpone the show was the most prudent course of action.” Offering an update on his client’s condition, he added: “He is doing well and is looking forward to coming back to San Antonio soon as well as continuing his U.S. tour. Thank you all very much for your understanding.” Vrionis said that the show will be rescheduled “soon.” Santana’s Oneness Tour 2025 is expected to continue. The musician collapsed on stage under similar circumstances in 2022 during a gig in Michigan.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
John Frieda is known for its range of frizz-taming haircare products at affordable price points, including the bestselling John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum. Now, the haircare brand is tackling another common concern: hair thinning. The brand’s ULTRAFiller+ Hair Density Scalp Serum targets fine, thinning hair at the roots by nourishing the scalp with a potent blend of ingredients, including biotin, peptides, and caffeine. It also contains rosemary extract, a buzzy haircare ingredient that’s been shown to help combat hair loss. After all, hair growth starts at the scalp, and this targeted formula is designed to boost circulation and decongest follicles, resulting in more density and less shedding.
Plus, like John Frieda’s tried-and-true hero products, this Hair Density Scalp Serum offers 72 hours of weightless protection so you can say goodbye to flyaways and reduce the appearance of split ends without compromising volume and shine. The triple threat hair serum also offers heat protection, so you can use it before styling your hair with heat to reduce damage and breakage. Best of all? The formula works to volumize hair fast. Some reviewers state that the product has delivered visible results in just three to four weeks. If you’re looking for a hair serum that offers hair thinning defense, along with frizz support and heat protection, look no further than John Frieda’s ULTRAFiller+ Hair Density Scalp Serum.
It’s been two decades since 9/11, but a Republican lawmaker still has questions about what happened that day. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, is preparing to launch hearings on the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attack, according to Politico. On Monday, Johnson peddled an old 9/11 conspiracy theory on the podcast of conservative pundit Benny Johnson. The senator said “there’s an awful lot of questions” about the collapse of 7 World Trade Center, a 47-story skyscraper that came down hours after the Twin Towers without being hit by a plane. A three-year probe concluded by the National Institute of Standards and Technology in 2008 found that the building caved in due to uncontrolled fires that lasted nearly seven hours. But Johnson slammed that investigation as “corrupt” and called for another look: “Hopefully now with this administration, I think President Trump should have some interests—being a New Yorker himself—what actually happened in 9/11,” he said. “My guess is there’s an awful lot being covered up in terms of what the American government knows about 9/11.”
Actress Demi Moore has been crowned the World’s Most Beautiful Woman by People magazine. The honor follows a string of recent award wins, including a Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG Award—but notably not an Oscar—for her starring role in 2024’s critically-acclaimed body horror movie The Substance. “It’s been like a full pregnancy — really joyous moments, exhausting moments," the 62-year-old said of her incredible year. “But overall it was an extraordinary time and experience. Especially because all of it was unexpected. I had no idea what might happen with this film. And I certainly could never have imagined it unfolding the way that it did.” Moore admits she used to “torture” her body much like her character in The Substance did, but added, “Now I have a much more kind of intuitive, relaxed relationship with my body.” Asked how she defines beauty at this stage in her life, Moore said, “In a way, beauty just is... On a human level, I find it’s authenticity and positivity. Beauty comes out of comfort with being exactly who you are.”