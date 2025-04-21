Former NFL Star Turned Podcaster Accused of Raping Ex
Former NFL star turned podcaster Shannon Sharpe has been accused of raping an ex-partner. A 13-page filing in a Nevada court alleges Sharpe filmed and shared his sexual encounters with a woman using the pseudonym “Jane Doe” without her consent or knowledge during a nearly two-year period when the pair were in a “rocky consensual relationship.” The complaint says Sharpe was “manipulating and controlling” during this period and accuses him of “repeatedly threatening to brutally choke and violently slap her.” The relationship began to fall apart when Sharpe accidentally live streamed on Instagram a sexual encounter with another woman. Sharpe, according to the filing, relentlessly pursued the complainant as she sought to end their relationship. In two later encounters in Oct. 2024 and Jan. 2025, the complainant alleges Sharpe raped her and refused to stop despite her pleas for him to or wear a condom. The complaint alleges Sharpe also committed assault, sexual assault, battery, and sexual battery, and intentionally caused emotional distress, and is seeking a minimum of $50 million in damages.