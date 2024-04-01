Former NFL Star Vontae Davis Found Dead at 35

Retired NFL cornerback Vontae Davis was found dead at his Florida home on Monday morning, local authorities told The Daily Beast. He was 35 years old.

Davie Police were called to his home in Southwest Ranches, just outside of Fort Lauderdale, by a “house assistant.” There, they found Davis dead inside the house. Authorities do not suspect foul play, but a cause of death was not given.

“We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of former Dolphins CB Vontae Davis and extend our deepest condolences to his family & loved ones during this difficult time,” the Miami Dolphins said in a statement on X.

Davis was a star cornerback who played 10 seasons with the NFL, including three seasons with the Miami Dolphins and another six with the Indianapolis Colts. But it was his short-lived stint with the Buffalo Bills that made headlines. He shocked football fans by walking off the field and retiring mid-game in Week 2 of the 2018 season.

Though several fans and commentators called him a quitter after his shock departure, Davis told ESPN a year later that he didn’t regret his decision at all. He was exhausted by the physical and emotional toll the sport had taken on him for the past decade.

“Looking back, it's one of the best decisions I've made in my life, honestly,” he said in 2019. “Because I did something that I knew was the best thing for me.”

After retiring, Davis ran a holistic wellness spa in Fort Lauderdale, which was described as his passion project.