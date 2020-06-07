CHEAT SHEET
Former NFL Wide Receiver Reche Caldwell Shot and Killed
Former NFL wide receiver Reche Caldwell was shot and killed in Tampa Saturday evening. Investigators say they do not believe the attack was random. Caldwell’s girlfriend said the attackers jumped out of a bush to rob him and shot the ex-pro athlete in the leg and chest. Caldwell died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital, according to his mother Deborah Caldwell.
“This does not appear to be a random act,” Tampa police said. “However, it is very early in the investigation and detectives are working to develop leads in the case.”
Caldwell played in the NFL for six years as a member of the Chargers, Patriots, and Redskins after being drafted in the second round in 2002.