Former Nissan Chief Carlos Ghosn Flees Trial in Japan, Violates House Arrest
Carlos Ghosn, the former head of Nissan Motor Co. and Renault, fled Japan on Monday evening, where he faces up to 15 years in prison for four charges involving alleged financial misconduct, the French newspaper Les Echos reported. Ghosn reportedly flew to Lebanon, where his parents and friends reside, which is a violation of his bail. His house arrest order permitted him to leave his residence on the condition of being surveilled by the police, prosecutors, and a private detective, according to the Financial Times. However, he was required to stay in Japan pending trial in April 2020. One person familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal that Ghosn, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, is “tired of being an industrial political hostage.” The former chairman was arrested in Tokyo in November of last year, and subsequently spent more than four months in jail. He’s been accused of transferring $5 million of Nissan funds to a private account in his own interest and failing to report more than $80 million in income on the company’s financial statements.