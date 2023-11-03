Former N.J. Gov. Jim McGreevey Eyes Political Comeback

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at NBC New York
Former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey, who resigned in 2004 with the declaration “I am a gay American,” reportedly plans to run for mayor of Jersey City. The Democrat is attempting a comeback two decades after a promising political career crumbled amid a scandal over threats by his alleged lover—who was also his director of homeland security—to sue him for sexual harassment. After the married dad came out, he attended seminary, wrote a memoir, and worked to help former prisoners find jobs. McGreevey is expected to announce his candidacy next week.