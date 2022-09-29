Ex-NSA Employee Tried to Sell Top Secret Docs to Foreign Power, Feds Say
FAIL
Jareh Sebastian Dalke spent less than a month employed as a systems security designer for the National Security Agency between June and July 2022, but in that brief time was able to send off three classified documents to someone he believed to be working with an undisclosed foreign government, the feds say. Unfortunately for Dalke, that person was actually an FBI informant. Dalke, 30, began emailing the informant July 29, passing along two documents labelled as “Top-Secret” and another labeled as “Secret,” just one classification level below, which Dalke claimed contained information about foreign attempts to infiltrate the U.S. security systems as well as the U.S.’ own cybersecurity operations, according to the feds. In August, Dalke reapplied for another job at the NSA, allegedly offering to drop off more data at a drop off location in Denver on Sept. 28 in exchange for $85,000. At that point, he was arrested. Dalke faces three charges of espionage, and possible life imprisonment or even the death sentence.