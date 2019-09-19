CHEAT SHEET

    Former Nursing Assistant Faces Multiple Sexual Battery Charges After Allegedly Assaulting Patients

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Clearwater Police Department

    A former Florida nursing assistant arrested for sexual battery earlier this week had three more counts added after police uncovered additional incidents of sexual assault, The Tampa Bay Times reports. Falo Kane, 32, was arrested on Monday on four counts of sexual battery after police said he confessed to assaulting four women at health care facilities he worked at over the past three years. Police said the victims included a disabled woman who suffered a stroke and a woman in a wheelchair. In two of the incidents, officials said Kane was changing the patients' diapers.

    The three new charges reportedly stem from alleged assaults that took place at Advanced Care Center, where he is accused of attacking one woman on Sept. 5. Police said the new charges involve new victims, though they did not provide further details on how many new victims were involved or when the attacks took place.

    Read it at Tampa Bay Times